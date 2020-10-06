County commissioner contracts COVID-19, cases rise by double digits again

“We are six months into this pandemic and the state is trying to reopen businesses and return to some type of normal, but we will not be able to keep things open if residents who are sick continue to go out into the county and pass COVID-19 along with other infections,” the media briefing said.

In a paragraph originally written in all capital letters, the officials also warned, “It is extremely important for those who are sick with any infection, including COVID-19; those who have been in close contact with someone who is COVID-19 positive; or anyone who has been tested for COVID-19 and is waiting on test results to stay at home and not be around other people for any reason.”

Wearing a face covering and washing hands frequently also will slow the spread of the virus, officials said at the briefing.

State tally

Statewide hospitalizations broke 1,000 again Tuesday.

Across the state, 221,258 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, with 1,013 people hospitalized and 3,670 deaths, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

State health officials also continue to urge following the three W's: wear a mask, wait 6 feet away from others and wash hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer.