County commissioner contracts COVID-19, cases rise by double digits again

Burke County added 30 new COVID-19 cases to its total Tuesday, and another local leader has contracted the virus.
The new cases brought the county’s total to 2,554 cases, up from 2,524 cases Monday.
Scott Mulwee, vice chairman of the Burke County Board of Commissioners, confirmed at the beginning of the commissioner’s pre-agenda meeting Tuesday that Johnnie Carswell, chairman of the board, was unable to attend because he and several members of his family have contracted COVID-19.
The county’s online COVID-19 dashboard reported 2,161 recoveries at press time Tuesday, with seven people currently hospitalized with the virus. The dashboard is updated late each evening.
Health Director Rebecca McLeod said there isn’t a pattern in the testing, and that most of the cases stem from household contacts and long-term care settings.
She said the cause for the double-digit increase had more to do with the timing when results are submitted to the county. Some agencies don't submit results until late in the evening, while others will take up to a week to submit results.
County health officials continue to emphasize the importance of staying home when sick.
“We are six months into this pandemic and the state is trying to reopen businesses and return to some type of normal, but we will not be able to keep things open if residents who are sick continue to go out into the county and pass COVID-19 along with other infections,” the media briefing said.
In a paragraph originally written in all capital letters, the officials also warned, “It is extremely important for those who are sick with any infection, including COVID-19; those who have been in close contact with someone who is COVID-19 positive; or anyone who has been tested for COVID-19 and is waiting on test results to stay at home and not be around other people for any reason.”
Wearing a face covering and washing hands frequently also will slow the spread of the virus, officials said at the briefing.
State tally
Statewide hospitalizations broke 1,000 again Tuesday.
Across the state, 221,258 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, with 1,013 people hospitalized and 3,670 deaths, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
State health officials also continue to urge following the three W's: wear a mask, wait 6 feet away from others and wash hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer.
Gov. Roy Cooper held a news conference Tuesday to announce that the state will make grants available to licensed child care facilities.
The Department of Health and Human Services will provide $35 million in operational grants from federal relief funds to help the facilities continue providing in-person care through the pandemic.
The grants will be awarded to facilities that operated in person from August through October to help offset financial strains caused by specific health and safety guidelines and lower enrollment.
For information about child care during the pandemic, visit https://bit.ly/3jCWklu.
Flu season is getting closer, and the Burke County Health Department is hoping to get ahead of it with drive-thru flu shot clinics at its 700 E. Parker Road location this week. The Health Department has a limited supply of flu shots and will be giving them as long as they last, but will not be giving any flu shots in the building.
Clinics will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday and 3-6 p.m. Thursday, according to a media briefing from the county.
Appointments are preferred, but drive-ins are welcome.
A form is required, but it can be completed at the Health Department or before coming. To complete the form ahead of time, visit https://bit.ly/2StAPHR, then scroll down and click the “Flu Consent Form 2020” link, print the form and complete it.
Those with Medicaid, Medicare Part B or Blue Cross/Blue Shield health insurance is asked to bring their cards with them. For patients who don’t have those types of insurance, the shot will cost $30.
Need for masks
The Health Department reminds residents that they are required to wear a face covering inside and outside when they cannot physically distance more than 6 feet away from others.
Health officials continue to urge residents who have been tested for coronavirus to remain at home until they receive their test results. It takes about two days to receive the results, according to the state.
To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing at the Health Department, call 828-764-9150. The Health Department also reminded residents to make sure they give the name on their birth certificate and their address so that positive test results are correctly attributed to the county.
For questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
