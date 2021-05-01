County names interim director after former one retires

Carpenter has been leading the county in creating the Fonta Flora Trail and creating amenities at the county park in the Lake James area.

Steen said that won’t change. He said the county’s mission there is still the same as it has been.

County commissioners are expected to decide during the regular May meeting on a proposed private/public “glamping” project.

The proposal calls for a 25-year lease agreement for 12.5 to 15 acres of real property at 1025 Eagle’s Nest Way in Morganton. The property is at the end of a peninsula, according to county officials.

The developer, Lake James Glamping LLC, would bear the sole cost of constructing 15 to 30 glamping structures on the property, in addition to installing an access road, parking, a dock and utilities, according to a draft agreement. The structures can be constructed in phases, according to the proposal.

The developer would pay the county a total of $5,000 a year, as well as $1,000 a year for each additional structure — after the third structure is built — that opens for rental, according to the draft agreement. The county also would receive 3% of monthly gross rental sales once the third glamping structure is constructed, the agreement says.