County names interim director after former one retires

Burke County government has named an interim director of a high profile department after the former director left.
Scott Carpenter, who was the deputy county manager and director of community development, left the job on April 20, according to information from the county.
Burke County Manager Bryan Steen told The News Herald that Carpenter retired.
Carpenter joined the county in September 2012 as planning director, according to information from the county.
Steen said Shane Prisby, operations manager for community development, will serve as interim director/deputy county manager. Prisby was appointed interim director on April 23, he said.
Prisby came to work for the county in September 2017, according to information from the county.
Steen said the search for a permanent director has not started yet. Steen, who is currently coming up with a 2021-22 fiscal budget for the county, said he is looking at the needs of the county and will likely be going to commissioners to ask for a change in the position. The position may just be for a planning director instead of a planning director/deputy county manager position, he said.
Steen said he planned to ask commissioners to consider it during their recessed meeting at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
Carpenter has been leading the county in creating the Fonta Flora Trail and creating amenities at the county park in the Lake James area.
Steen said that won’t change. He said the county’s mission there is still the same as it has been.
County commissioners are expected to decide during the regular May meeting on a proposed private/public “glamping” project.
The proposal calls for a 25-year lease agreement for 12.5 to 15 acres of real property at 1025 Eagle’s Nest Way in Morganton. The property is at the end of a peninsula, according to county officials.
The developer, Lake James Glamping LLC, would bear the sole cost of constructing 15 to 30 glamping structures on the property, in addition to installing an access road, parking, a dock and utilities, according to a draft agreement. The structures can be constructed in phases, according to the proposal.
The developer would pay the county a total of $5,000 a year, as well as $1,000 a year for each additional structure — after the third structure is built — that opens for rental, according to the draft agreement. The county also would receive 3% of monthly gross rental sales once the third glamping structure is constructed, the agreement says.
The money the county would collect from the project would go into the county’s general fund.