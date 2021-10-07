 Skip to main content
County reminding owners about rules of chaining/tethering dogs
County reminding owners about rules of chaining/tethering dogs

Burke County is reminding dog owners about the ordinance on chaining/tethering dogs. 

Burke County commissioners approved a section of the county animal ordinance in May on chaining/tethering.

And now the county is reminding pet owners about their responsibilities when it comes to chaining and tethering.

The ordinance says owners can’t chain/tether dogs younger than four months old as it can hinder their growth and make them a target to other animals.

“Puppies, like children, do not develop well if their movements are restricted or if no one interacts with them for long periods of time,” the county said in a public service announcement. “Tethering puppies also makes them vulnerable to predators.”

The county says if a dog is tethered, it must be attached to the dog with a properly fitting, appropriate harness or buckle- style collar. Dogs can’t be tethered for more than 14 consecutive hours within a 24-hour period and any tethered female dogs who are not spayed must have direct supervision, according to the county’s ordinance.

The ordinance also requires tether lines be a minimum of 10 feet and weigh no more than 5% of the dog’s body weight. Only one dog can be attached to a tether at one time.

The county says the use of a pinch, weighted or choke collars is prohibited when a dog is tethered. The ordinance also bans tethering a dog on a vacant lot or a lot without an occupied home.

In addition, any chained/tethered dog must be able to move around freely without getting tangled and have access to food, water, shelter and shade, according to the county.

Call Animal Services at 828-764-9588 or visit the county’s website at burkenc.org for more information.

