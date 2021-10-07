County reminding owners about rules of chaining/tethering dogs

Burke County commissioners approved a section of the county animal ordinance in May on chaining/tethering.

And now the county is reminding pet owners about their responsibilities when it comes to chaining and tethering.

The ordinance says owners can’t chain/tether dogs younger than four months old as it can hinder their growth and make them a target to other animals.

“Puppies, like children, do not develop well if their movements are restricted or if no one interacts with them for long periods of time,” the county said in a public service announcement. “Tethering puppies also makes them vulnerable to predators.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The county says if a dog is tethered, it must be attached to the dog with a properly fitting, appropriate harness or buckle- style collar. Dogs can’t be tethered for more than 14 consecutive hours within a 24-hour period and any tethered female dogs who are not spayed must have direct supervision, according to the county’s ordinance.

The ordinance also requires tether lines be a minimum of 10 feet and weigh no more than 5% of the dog’s body weight. Only one dog can be attached to a tether at one time.