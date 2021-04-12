County reports 18 new COVID-19 cases

Burke County reported 18 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.
The new cases brought the total number of cases to 9,843 on Monday, up from 9,825 cases reported Friday.
On the county’s online COVID-19 dashboard, 240 active cases were listed Monday. The county has reported a total of 150 deaths from the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge also is keeping an online COVID-19 dashboard, which reported Monday six people hospitalized with the virus and 25 people seeking treatment for it through the hospital’s virtual hospital. No COVID-19 patients were in the intensive care unit Monday.
At the state level, 1,469 new cases were reported Friday for a 6.9% daily percent positive rate, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were 904 people hospitalized with the virus Monday, and 12,290 people across the state have died from it.
Statewide, 41.1% of adults are at least partially vaccinated, and 30.1% of adults are completely vaccinated, the Department of Health and Human Services reported.
In Burke County, 25.4% of the adult population, or 22,987 people, are at least partially vaccinated, and 20.2% of the adult population, or 18,306 people, are fully vaccinated against the virus.
Local health officials are hoping to get the vaccination rate a little higher this week with clinics set for Thursday and Saturday at Freedom High School.
Moderna vaccines will be administered Thursday at the school, according to information from Carolinas HealthCare. That vaccine is approved for people ages 18 and older.
Pfizer vaccines, which have been approved for those 16 and older, will be administered Saturday at a clinic.
Anna Wilson, a spokesperson for the hospital, said there still were 545 appointments available for Thursday’s clinic and 1,170 available for Saturday’s clinic by Monday afternoon. The clinics are open to all, and those seeking the vaccine do not have to be Burke County residents.
Saturday’s clinic will be the first to happen on a Saturday, and also will be the last mass public clinic, Wilson told The News Herald. Vaccines are free and no insurance or identification is required.
To schedule an appointment for a vaccine, call 828-358-4454 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday or schedule online at chsbr.org/vaccine.
Several other health care providers and pharmacies are offering the vaccine across the county.
- Ingles Pharmacy at the store on Carbon City Road in Morganton also is now offering the vaccine. To make an appointment, visit ingles-markets.com/vaccinations/main.php.
- Morganton Drug is offering vaccines by calling 828-433-6353.
- Table Rock Pharmacy is offering the COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments can be made online at burkecovid.as.me/schedule.php. Those who do not have access to the internet can leave a message at 828-414-8025.
- East Burke Pharmacy is accepting vaccination appointments at bit.ly/3bPi4cf.
- Walgreens also is vaccinating members of the public, and appointments can be scheduled at walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
- Burke Primary Care in Morganton—Phone number is 828-437-4211.
- Cannon Pharmacy in Morganton—Phone number is 828-433-5120.
- Rock Drug Store in Valdese—Phone number is 828-879-9812.
- Drexel Discount Drug in Drexel—Phone number is 828-433-6777.
- Good Samaritan Clinic in Morganton—Phone number is 828-212-4185.
- High Country Community Health-East Burke in Connelly Spring—Phone number is 828-874-2061.
- High Country Community Health—Burke in Morganton—Phone number is 828-608-0800.
- Morganton Drug, Inc. in Morganton—Phone number is 828-433-6353.
- Bio Medical Applications of North Carolina Inc. BMA of Burke County for clients only.
The health department is reminding people that even though someone receives the COVID-19 vaccine, they will still need to practice the three W’s — wear a mask, wait 6 feet apart and wash hands frequently — for a while until more people receive the vaccine.
Anyone with questions about COVID-19 can call 828-764-9150. The line is answered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. If a call is made after hours, on the weekends or on holidays, the caller should leave a message and the call will be returned.
