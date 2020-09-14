County reports another death, 16 new COVID-19 cases

Those needing to get tested for COVID-19 have a new testing location available.

Quest Diagnostics will be offering a popup testing site at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Green Street in Morganton from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Those wanting to use the testing site must have an electronic doctor’s order sent to Quest and have a scheduled appointment. When it comes time for the appointment, people should stay in their vehicle and look for the pharmacy drive-thru. No walk-ups will be seen, and no one arriving for testing should go inside the store.

County health officials also are reminding people of the importance of giving their correct names and addresses when getting tested for COVID-19 to make sure the tests are counted in the correct county.

This came after county numbers were adjusted last week to reflect college and university students who have a permanent address in Burke County but are actually living in other counties, and to correct two duplicates where people gave different names or post office boxes in Burke County but live in another county.