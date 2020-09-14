County reports another death, 16 new COVID-19 cases

Burke County has reported another death associated with COVID-19.
The person, who was in their 90s and hospitalized but died from their underlying medical conditions, marks 41 deaths associated with the novel coronavirus in Burke County, according to information from the Burke County Health Department.
An additional 16 cases of the novel coronavirus also were reported in the county since Saturday, bringing the total number of cases up to 2,181, the health department said.
On the county’s online COVID-19 dashboard, which tends to lag behind daily media briefings from the health department, 2,166 total cases were reported with 1,913 recoveries and eight hospitalizations.
Across the state, case totals also were on the rise, with cases up to a total of 185,781. Of those cases, 167,257 were presumed to be recovered, according to data released Monday by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
The state also has achieved a milestone on testing rates.
Monday, the state reported that 4.8 percent of COVID-19 tests were returned positive. That’s out of the total 2,634,819 tests completed.
But Burke County's percentage is slightly double that of the state's.
According to the Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, of the 22,353 tests conducted, 9.7 percent were returned positive.
Those needing to get tested for COVID-19 have a new testing location available.
Quest Diagnostics will be offering a popup testing site at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Green Street in Morganton from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Those wanting to use the testing site must have an electronic doctor’s order sent to Quest and have a scheduled appointment. When it comes time for the appointment, people should stay in their vehicle and look for the pharmacy drive-thru. No walk-ups will be seen, and no one arriving for testing should go inside the store.
County health officials also are reminding people of the importance of giving their correct names and addresses when getting tested for COVID-19 to make sure the tests are counted in the correct county.
This came after county numbers were adjusted last week to reflect college and university students who have a permanent address in Burke County but are actually living in other counties, and to correct two duplicates where people gave different names or post office boxes in Burke County but live in another county.
As always, everyone is encouraged to follow the three Ws: Wear a cloth face covering, wait 6 feet apart from others, and wash hands or use hand sanitizer frequently. Anyone who gets tested for the virus should remain at home until their test results are returned.
To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing at the Burke County Health Department, call 828-764-9150. For questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
Para español llame al 764-9150 y presione el número dos. Si nadie contesta deje un corto mensaje con su nombre y numero de teléfono.
