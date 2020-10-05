County reports another death, adds 32 cases of COVID-19

The person was in their 70s and was not hospitalized when they died from underlying medical conditions, according to a media briefing from the Burke County Health Department. The death, which was listed as COVID-19-associated, marked the 48th death from COVID-19 in the county since the start of the pandemic.

“We are six months into this pandemic and the State is trying to reopen businesses and return to some type of normal but we will not be able to keep things open if residents who are sick continue to go out into the county and pass COVID-19 along with other infections,” the media briefing said. “IT IS EXTREMELY IMPORTANT FOR THOSE WHO ARE SICK WITH ANY INFECTION INCLUDING COVID-19, THOSE WHO HAVE BEEN IN CLOSE CONTACT WITH SOMEONE WHO IS COVID-19 POSITIVE OR ANYONE WHO HAS BEEN TESTED FOR COVID-19 AND WAITING ON TEST RESULTS TO STAY AT HOME AND NOT BE AROUND OTHER PEOPLE FOR ANY REASON.”