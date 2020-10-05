County reports another death, adds 32 cases of COVID-19

Burke County reported another death from COVID-19 on Monday.
The person was in their 70s and was not hospitalized when they died from underlying medical conditions, according to a media briefing from the Burke County Health Department. The death, which was listed as COVID-19-associated, marked the 48th death from COVID-19 in the county since the start of the pandemic.
The county also reported an additional 32 cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
The new cases brought the county’s total to 2,524, according to the media briefing. That’s up from 2,492 cases when the county last released a briefing Saturday.
The county’s online COVID-19 dashboard reported 2,136 recoveries by press time Monday. It also said nine people were hospitalized because of the virus.
County health officials continue to emphasize the importance of staying home when sick.
“We are six months into this pandemic and the State is trying to reopen businesses and return to some type of normal but we will not be able to keep things open if residents who are sick continue to go out into the county and pass COVID-19 along with other infections,” the media briefing said. “IT IS EXTREMELY IMPORTANT FOR THOSE WHO ARE SICK WITH ANY INFECTION INCLUDING COVID-19, THOSE WHO HAVE BEEN IN CLOSE CONTACT WITH SOMEONE WHO IS COVID-19 POSITIVE OR ANYONE WHO HAS BEEN TESTED FOR COVID-19 AND WAITING ON TEST RESULTS TO STAY AT HOME AND NOT BE AROUND OTHER PEOPLE FOR ANY REASON.”
Staying home when sick, wearing a face covering and washing hands frequently will slow the spread of the virus, health officials said in the briefing.
Across the state, the total number of cases reported was up to 219,754, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were 971 people hospitalized statewide, and a total of 3,637 deaths related to or associated with the virus were reported.
A Monday report from the state said 192,644 of the total cases were presumed to be recovered.
Second threat
With flu season right around the corner, the Health Department will be offering the following flu shot clinics at its location at 700 East Parker Road this week:
- Tuesday from 3-7 p.m.
- Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon
- Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Appointments are preferred, but drive-ins are welcome.
A form is required, but it can be completed at the Health Department or before coming. To complete the form ahead of time, visit https://bit.ly/2StAPHR, then scroll down and click the “Flu Consent Form 2020” link, print the form and complete it.
Those with Medicaid, Medicare Part B or Blue Cross/Blue Shield health insurance is asked to bring their cards with them. For patients who don’t have those types of insurance, the shot will cost $30.
The Health Department reminds residents that they are required to wear a face covering inside and outside when they cannot physically distance more than 6 feet away from others.
Health officials continue to urge residents who has been tested for coronavirus to remain at home until they receive their test results. It takes about two days to receive the results, according to the state.
To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing at the Health Department, call 828-764-9150. The Health Department also reminded residents to make sure they give the name on their birth certificate and their address so that positive test results are correctly attributed to the county.
For questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
