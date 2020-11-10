County reports another death, adds 35 new cases

Another person has died from COVID-19 in Burke County.
The death of a person in their 60s who was hospitalized and died from COVID-19-related complications marked the 64th death from the virus in the county, according to a media briefing from the Burke County Health Department.
The county also added 35 new cases of COVID-19 to its total Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases reported in the county up to 3,373, the briefing said. The county had reported 3,338 total cases Monday.
The county’s COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the county’s daily media briefings when The News Herald goes to press, reported 2,809 people recovered Tuesday, up from the 2,787 recoveries listed Monday afternoon.
But active cases also grew. There were 481 active cases listed on the dashboard Tuesday afternoon, compared to 459 active cases listed Monday. Nine people were reported to be hospitalized with the novel coronavirus Tuesday, up from the eight reported Monday.
Across the state, a total of 297,442 cases had been reported with 1,230 people hospitalized and 4,660 deaths, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website. The daily percent positive rate was reported Tuesday as 7.5 percent across the state.
Gov. Roy Cooper said in a press conference Tuesday that trends across the state are going in the wrong direction, but luckily the state hadn’t seen any significant spikes.
He said the state would stay paused in Phase 3 for now, but the indoor gathering limit will be changed from 25 to 10 people.
Following the three Ws of wearing a cloth face covering, waiting 6 feet away from others, and washing hands frequently with soap and water or using hand sanitizer all will help slow the spread, Cooper said, and ultimately help businesses.
In another effort to help businesses, and this week full-service restaurants will be able to apply for up to $20,000 in assistance from the North Carolina Department of Commerce.
“This pandemic will end,” Cooper said. “A vaccine is in the final stages of development, and the FDA has authorized a promising new treatment. Hope is on the horizon. This pandemic will not last forever.”
With Thanksgiving just under two weeks away, the state released guidance Monday on how best to handle holiday gatherings and Black Friday shopping.
If people do plan on traveling or gathering, they should consider having a screening COVID-19 test three to four days ahead of time, the release said. A screening test can help someone know if they have COVID-19 even if they do not have yet appear to show signs of symptoms.
However, a screening test can miss some infections. Additionally, a negative test only gives information for that point in time.
Screening tests are available at state-funded community testing events. People should call ahead to other testing sites to see if they offer screening tests at their locations. Community testing events and other testing sites are listed online at ncdhhs.gov/testingplace.
During Black Friday shopping, it is strongly recommended individuals do not participate in any traditional Black Friday shopping where customers gather in large groups waiting for the store to open or are in crowded stores for extended times, the release said.
According to the release, any large gathering of people poses an increased risk for spreading COVID-19. People at high risk for COVID-19 complications should limit in-person shopping. And people who have recently been diagnosed with COVID-19, have COVID-19-like symptoms or who have been exposed to COVID-19 should not shop in person until their isolation or quarantine period is over.
Individuals who do shop in person should follow the three Ws and remember stores are limited to 50 percent capacity, the release said.
“As frustrating and painful as it is, we must keep fighting a little while longer. We don’t want to let the last eight months of sacrifices go to the waste by dropping our guard or ignoring safety measures during family gatherings. We’ve come too far to lose our focus now. We don’t want a spike in cases or deaths that will also hurt our economy.”
Following gathering guidelines is something the county health department also has urged in recent media briefings, even saying if people aren’t going to follow gathering restrictions.
“If you are going to have a small gathering regardless of the recommendations, please make sure that people wear their face coverings while inside and that everyone physically distances themselves more than 6 feet away from others,” said the county’s media briefing Tuesday.
The county also continues to encourage residents to get their flu shot and not attend any gatherings if they are sick.
The Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions program is continuing to assist individuals who are struggling to pay rent or utilities because of COVID-19. Visit nc211.org/hope to apply online, or call 2-1-1 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and choose either English or Spanish to apply by phone.
To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing at the Burke County Health Department, call 828-764-9150. The health department also reminds residents to make sure they give the name on their birth certificate and their address so that positive test results are correctly attributed to the county.
For questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
