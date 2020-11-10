County reports another death, adds 35 new cases

He said the state would stay paused in Phase 3 for now, but the indoor gathering limit will be changed from 25 to 10 people.

Following the three Ws of wearing a cloth face covering, waiting 6 feet away from others, and washing hands frequently with soap and water or using hand sanitizer all will help slow the spread, Cooper said, and ultimately help businesses.

In another effort to help businesses, and this week full-service restaurants will be able to apply for up to $20,000 in assistance from the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

“This pandemic will end,” Cooper said. “A vaccine is in the final stages of development, and the FDA has authorized a promising new treatment. Hope is on the horizon. This pandemic will not last forever.”

With Thanksgiving just under two weeks away, the state released guidance Monday on how best to handle holiday gatherings and Black Friday shopping.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

If people do plan on traveling or gathering, they should consider having a screening COVID-19 test three to four days ahead of time, the release said. A screening test can help someone know if they have COVID-19 even if they do not have yet appear to show signs of symptoms.