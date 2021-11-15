County’s positivity rate dips, active cases dwindle

Burke County’s daily positivity rate and number of active cases continued to decline Monday.
While 35 new cases were added to the county’s total number of cases, active cases dropped down from 143 to 125, according to information from the Burke County Health Department.
The county’s positivity rate also dropped down to 3.68%, the health department said. It was 4.44% on Friday.
Those lower positivity rates also caused the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to drop Burke from a county with potentially high community transmission to one with substantial community transmission.
That's the second-highest level of transmission, ahead of moderate and low, according to the CDC. The county health department called the change a positive step that showed things are headed in the right direction.
Across North Carolina, there were 1,361 new cases reported Monday with a daily percent positive rate of 6.2% and 1,039 people hospitalized, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. There have been 18,347 deaths from COVID-19 in the state.
The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Burke County is growing slowly but surely.
On Monday, NCDHHS reported 47% of the county’s population had been at least partially vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, while 42% had been fully vaccinated against it. Statewide, 60% of the total population is at least partially vaccinated, while 46% is fully vaccinated.
For those looking to get vaccinated against COVID-19, several opportunities are on the horizon in Burke County.
UNC Health Blue Ridge teamed up with the health department to offer two pediatric vaccine clinics in the next month for children ages 5-11.
The first clinic will be held Saturday from 9-11 a.m., with the second clinic set for Dec. 11 with the same time frame.
Vaccines will be available at both Valdese Express Care, 730 Malcolm Blvd., #150 in Rutherford College, and at the county health department at 700 East Parker Road in Morganton. Both locations are drive-thru only.
Appointments are preferred for the clinics, but they aren’t required. Schedule an appointment at burkecovaccineclinic.rsvpify.com.
NCDHHS, StarMed Healthcare, Healthier Together and St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church have all partnered with the Burke County Health Department for a six-week, family-focused vaccine clinic at the church.
The clinics will be held in Murray Hall at the church at 728 W. Union St. in Morganton. Clinics will be held Wednesday through Friday from 3-7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The last clinic is slated for Dec. 18, the county health department said.
Any adult who brings someone to the St. Charles clinic or any other participating family vaccine site will receive a $25 prepaid Mastercard, NCDHHS announced in a Friday release. The card is to offset transportation and time costs, and will be offered through Thanksgiving, the state said.
First, second, third and booster doses of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines all will be offered at the St. Charles clinic, and the clinic will be able to vaccinate children ages 5-11 so long as a parent or guardian is present.
Spanish, American Sign Language and Hmong interpreters all will be on site for the clinics. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred and can be scheduled at bit.ly/3BJxwAA.
The county health department also will be hosting clinics later this month at its office.
Clinics will be held Nov. 23 and Nov. 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with first, second, third and booster doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines all available. Chae Moore, public information officer for the county health department, said these clinics will only be for those 12 years old and older.
Walk-ins also will be accepted at those clinics, but appointments are preferred and can be made by calling 828-764-9150. Those who have already set an appointment for December but would like to get their appointment date moved up can call the same number to have their appointments rescheduled.
For general questions about COVID-19, call the Burke County Public Information line at 828-764-9150 or visit the COVID-19 webpage at burkenc.org/COVID-19.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.