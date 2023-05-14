Over the last several decades, Burke County Public Schools funding has seen arguments and legal action between the county and school system and even special legislation passed to allow some sales tax be dedicated to capital needs.

But with a new county manager, talks are taking place about removing court-ordered funding formulas and recalling the special legislative taxes to free up the sales tax dollars to be used for other school system needs.

A one-cent sales tax and a half-cent sales tax were enacted by the General Assembly years ago, with the majority of the revenue dedicated to capital needs for the school system.

Burke County Manager Brian Epley, who started the job Feb. 1, said when he started working on the 2023-24 budget, he had lots of questions about how school funding here works because it appeared very unusual or strange. He said in his experience working around the state, from a financial auditor’s perspective, it was not industry norms. As he began asking questions, he struggled to find concrete answers and a strong understanding on both sides — school and county — of how and why the funding for schools was done the way it is, Epley said.

Epley said he believes the way the funding for the school system is done now is confusing, complicated and restrictive for county staff.

“I don’t believe it is in the best interest of the school system or the county,” Epley said.

The legislative action that created the sales tax and restrictions also was done before the N.C. Education Lottery was enacted, he said.

He made a presentation to the school board on Tuesday during the board’s workshop about the funding and his proposal.

The fund for the restricted sales taxes revenue for school capital now has nearly $35 million in it, Epley said. The school system owes two more annual debt payments on Draughn and Patton high schools at a 2% interest rate, and still owes debt on Mountain View Elementary School, he said.

Epley and Burke County Public Schools Superintendent Mike Swan both said while the interest on the debt is at 2%, the interest the fund earns is 5%, so it’s making more than the debt.

Swan said the school system has been able to take its current capital budget that it gets yearly and improve its budgets without having to dip into that capital fund.

He said the school system has been saving the money to build a new elementary school debt-free.

The school system has around 30 acres adjacent to East Burke High School in Icard that officials have said will be used for a future elementary school.

Swan said the school board has just started discussing which current schools would be moved into a new elementary school. He said it likely would include Icard Elementary but also potentially Hildebran Elementary.

Whether the school system will use the money in the capital fund to build a debt-free school or it will be freed up to use on other things is yet to be determined.

Epley said the discussions are in the early stages.

“We no longer need to grow that fund,” Epley said. “But when you look at the operational dollars that are sent to the school system, it’s lagging tremendously. So by freeing those dollars up, we can help support the other areas of priority that desperately need it.”

Swan said teacher supplements in Burke County schools are lower, comparatively, to districts around them, and that’s one of the main things they want to try to address with their staff. He said that money also could potentially be used for reduced class sizes in the elementary schools.

“I’m excited just that we’re beginning these early discussions on kind of looking at how we can enhance not just Burke County Public Schools, but the county itself, with the partnership with our county commissioners and our new county manager,” Swan said.

As for the 2023-24 county proposed budget, Epley is recommending the county fund the schools at $18.5 million, which is $2.2 million more than the funding in the current fiscal budget.