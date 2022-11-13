County to hold reception for outgoing commissioners

Burke County is inviting everyone to come out and celebrate two of the longest-serving county commissioners in at least the last 50 years.

Burke County will hold a drop-in reception for Commissioners Wayne Abele and Maynard Taylor on Friday, Nov. 18 from 4-6 p.m. in the commissioners’ meeting room, located in Burke County Services Building at 110 N. Green St., Morganton.

Clerk to the Board of Commissioners Kay Draughn said the reception will include heavy hors d’oeuvres and mingling, with a program that will start at 5 p.m. with speakers and some surprises.

“We want a big turnout,” Draughn said. “These gentlemen have given a significant portion of their life to public service and we just want to recognize and thank them for their service.”

Abele has served on the board since first being elected in November 2002. He has served both as a chairman and vice chairman at various times throughout his time on the board.

Taylor was first elected to the board in November 2000 and served until November 2008. He was then elected again in November 2010 and has served on the board since, Draughn said. He, too, has served as chairman and vice chairman of the board at various times.

It won’t just be the two commissioners who will be recognized at the reception.

“I do think it’s important to recognize the sacrifices their families have made because the work of county government takes away from their families and we would like to express appreciation for the sacrifices they have made, too,” Draughn said.

The fact that no commissioners in the years before had been re-elected makes Abele’s and Taylor’s service all the more noteworthy.

Taylor was the first commissioner in a long time to serve another term when he was re-elected in 2004, Draughn said.

During their service, the two men were part of boards that oversaw property revaluations, the joint purchase of property for a business park on Kathy Road, the decision to build two new high schools, weathering a recession, the construction of a new jail and a new senior center/library in Hildebran, as well as several new EMS stations.

Abele and Taylor did not file for re-election this year.