County, town declares state of emergency ahead of Ian remnants

Ahead of what is now Tropical Storm Ian, Burke County and the town of Valdese declared states of emergency on Thursday afternoon.

The declaration said the storm poses an imminent threat to residents, with potential widespread or severe damage, injury or loss of life or property. Ian came ashore in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane and devastated parts of the state, with at least nine people confirmed dead Thursday evening, NBC News reported.

The county and town states of emergency, which both took effect at 6 p.m. today, have no restrictions or prohibitions imposed, the declarations said.

As Burke County declared a state of emergency, the county health department made recommendations for residents.

The health department said the county is expected to receive 3 to 6 inches or more of rain along with wind gusts of 30-45 mph on Friday. The department said those conditions can potentially result in flash flooding, wind damage, power outages, road blockages, fallen trees and mud slides.

Burke County Health Department recommends residents:

Do not attempt to drive through standing water

Secure loose items around your home

Make sure drains and/or gutters are clean to ensure water can flow easily away from your home

In case of power outages, be prepared with the essentials: food, water, medications, batteries for flashlights, pet care items and other necessities.

If the power goes out and you have a generator, be sure to keep it outside and to switch off the main power source to the home before use.

Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency on Wednesday to activate the state’s emergency operations plan, waive transportation rules to help the transport of fuel and critical supplies, help first responders and the agriculture industry and protect consumers from price gouging, a release said.

Burke County Schools also announced it will move to a remote learning day on Friday as precaution for forecasted severe weather.