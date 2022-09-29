County, town declares state of emergency ahead of Ian remnants

Ahead of what is now Tropical Storm Ian, Burke County and the town of Valdese declared states of emergency on Thursday afternoon.

The declarations said the storm posed an imminent threat to residents, with potential widespread or severe damage, injury or loss of life or property. Ian came ashore in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane and devastated parts of the state, with at least nine people confirmed dead Thursday evening, NBC News reported.

Burke County saw heavy rainfall on Friday as a portion of the storm moved through the area.

The county and town states of emergency, which both took effect at 6 p.m. Thursday, have no restrictions or prohibitions imposed, the declarations said.

Local declarations of states of emergencies help secure federal funding for damages the area could receive during a natural disaster and provide resources for residents.

Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency on Wednesday to activate the state’s emergency operations plan, waive transportation rules to help the transport of fuel and critical supplies, help first responders and the agriculture industry and protect consumers from price gouging, a release said.