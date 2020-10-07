County's COVID-19 cases grow by 25

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The app scans the uploaded tokens for a match periodically, and if a match is found, the application uses records of the signal strength and duration of exposures with those tokens to determine the level of risk of the user contracting COVID-19. If a person meets the risk threshold, they will receive a notification that they came in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The state has encouraged citizens to download the app to help with early detection of COVID-19.

“This is a great milestone, but we can’t stop here,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the state Department of Health and Human Services. “The more people who download and use SlowCOVIDNC, the more we can slow the spread. And by anonymously notifying the app if you have a positive COVID-19 test, you can help protect your loved ones and your community,”

The app is available for a free download in both the Apple App Store and Google Play store. Bluetooth must be on for the app to work.

Reopening progress

Meanwhile, the state remains in Phase 3 of reopening in attempt to regain some normalcy. The county health department is warning that, if people who are sick keep going out into the county and pass along COVID-19 and other illnesses, things will shut down again.