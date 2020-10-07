County's COVID-19 cases grow by 25

Cases of COVID-19 in Burke County increased again Wednesday.
The county added 25 cases to its total case count Wednesday, drawing the total up to 2,579 cases from the 2,554 total cases reported Tuesday, according to a media briefing from the Burke County Health Department.
Of those total cases, 2,172 were reported as recovered, according to the county’s online COVID-19 dashboard, which is updated late in the evening each day. The dashboard also reported that 10 people were hospitalized with the virus.
Tuesday also saw an update from the state on outbreaks at congregate living facilities, showing that cases also grew at those facilities.
Cases at College Pines Health and Rehabilitation grew by 13, with 37 residents and 19 staff members testing positive for COVID-19. Three residents there have died from the virus.
Carolina Rehab of Burke in Icard added only one extra case of COVID-19, bringing their total up to 68 cases with 46 residents and 22 staff members testing positive for the virus. Twelve residents there have died from the virus.
At Autumn Care of Drexel, another staff member contracted COVID-19. That brought the facility’s total up to 40 cases, with 27 residents and 13 staff members testing positive for the virus. Two residents there have died from COVID-19.
J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center also reported another case in a staff member, bringing the total number of cases up to 36 with 10 residents and 26 staff members testing positive for the virus. No deaths related to the virus have been reported at JIRDC.
Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation was removed from the ongoing outbreaks list Friday and listed as a previous outbreak. During its outbreak, the facility listed 13 resident deaths and 100 positive cases of COVID-19, infecting 60 residents and 40 staff members.
Across the state, 222,969 cases of COVID-19 have been reported with 1,028 people hospitalized and 3,693 deaths, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
The state also announced Wednesday that more than 100,000 people have downloaded the SlowCOVIDNC app, which allows users to anonymously submit their positive result to notify others.
Using Bluetooth, phones with the app downloaded exchange anonymous tokens when they come in contact with each other. The data is stored only on the users phone, according to the app. It is never linked to a person’s location or identity.
When someone tests positive for COVID-19, their health department will provide them with a code to put into the app indicating they tested positive for the virus.
Once they have indicated a positive test result, the person’s phone will upload any of the tokens it collected from the last 14 days.
Support Local Journalism
The app scans the uploaded tokens for a match periodically, and if a match is found, the application uses records of the signal strength and duration of exposures with those tokens to determine the level of risk of the user contracting COVID-19. If a person meets the risk threshold, they will receive a notification that they came in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
The state has encouraged citizens to download the app to help with early detection of COVID-19.
“This is a great milestone, but we can’t stop here,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the state Department of Health and Human Services. “The more people who download and use SlowCOVIDNC, the more we can slow the spread. And by anonymously notifying the app if you have a positive COVID-19 test, you can help protect your loved ones and your community,”
The app is available for a free download in both the Apple App Store and Google Play store. Bluetooth must be on for the app to work.
Reopening progress
Meanwhile, the state remains in Phase 3 of reopening in attempt to regain some normalcy. The county health department is warning that, if people who are sick keep going out into the county and pass along COVID-19 and other illnesses, things will shut down again.
The county has issued this statement in all capital letters in its recent media briefings:
“It is extremely important for those who are sick with any infection including COVID-19, those who have been in close contact with someone who is COVID-19 positive or anyone who has been tested for COVID-19 and waiting on test results to stay at home and not be around other people for any reason.”
That message is being emphasized as flu season quickly approaches.
State health officials urged residents in a Sept. 14 press release to get their flu shots.
“This year, with COVID-19 still spreading in our communities, it’s critically important to get your flu vaccine,” Cohen said in the release. “Flu can be a serious, sometimes deadly, disease. It is important to get vaccinated against the flu to keep you and your family healthy.”
The county health department will be holding a drive-thru flu clinic at its location at 700 E. Parker Road from 3-6 p.m. Thursday. The department has a limited supply of flu shots and will be giving them as long as they last, but will not be giving any flu shots in the building.
Appointments are preferred, but drive-ins are welcome.
A form is required, but it can be completed at the Health Department or before coming. To complete the form ahead of time, visit https://bit.ly/2StAPHR, then scroll down and click the “Flu Consent Form 2020” link, print the form and complete it.
Those with Medicaid, Medicare Part B or Blue Cross/Blue Shield health insurance is asked to bring their cards with them. For patients who don’t have those types of insurance, the shot will cost $30.
To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing at the Health Department, call 828-764-9150. The Health Department also reminded residents to make sure they give the name on their birth certificate and their address so that positive test results are correctly attributed to the county.
For questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.