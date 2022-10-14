Countywide STEM competition to return to courthouse square

A group of local agencies and businesses is collaborating to bring a county-wide Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) competition to downtown Morganton.

On Friday, Oct. 21, 55 Burke County middle and high school students will compete in this year’s Morganton Arts Design and Engineering Competition, an annual challenge held on the courthouse square.

This year, students will compete in the Assembly Line Challenge, an onsite engineering and design challenge where competing teams create an assembly line to efficiently, accurately and artfully build a preselected product. Teams will be judged on the number of objects produced, dimensional accuracy of the build and the aesthetics of the final products.

First developed in 2018 by the Historic Morganton Festival Inc. and Burke County Public Schools, MADE is an event created to engage young minds in engineering, design, teamwork, and collaboration. In years past, students competed for prizes in the “Rescue Robot Challenge” (fall 2021), “Lamp Design Challenge” (spring 2021), “Wind Turbine Challenge” (2019) and the “ECO Chair Challenge” (2018).

Mike Swan, superintendent of Burke County Public Schools, said the district is proud to help develop and support a competition like MADE because it gives some students an opportunity shine in STEM-based areas through friendly competition and hands-on learning.

"Different students shine in different ways," he said. "Whether it's in a spelling bee, chorus concert, on the ball field or an engineering competition. We are grateful that our partners at the Historic Morganton Festival and TOSS help provide this opportunity to our students and give the public a way to see what they can do."

Swan said every year he is surprised by what students are able to come up with.

“Whether it's making chairs, lamps, robots or something from a junkyard, I am always amazed at our students' creativity, resourcefulness and imaginations that are displayed through this competition,” he said.

Susan Berley, vice president for student success and support services at Western Piedmont Community College, said WPCC helps sponsor the event because, in addition to hands on STEM experience, it also gives students a chance to explore interests and develop teamwork skills.

“We look forward to seeing the innovative ideas the students present and providing information to students who are interested in pursuing their education in STEAM-based fields at WPCC," she said.

This year, organizers are also working with The Old School Studio (TOSS) to add an enhanced artistic component to the competition. TOSS President Kathryn Ervin called the new component a “sneaky surprise” for participants. She said one of the MADE Competition's strengths is its focus on artistic design and aesthetics in addition to the STEM components of the competition.

“We are thrilled to support the inclusion of artmaking alongside other disciplines,” she said. “Creativity is such a critical skill and we can’t wait to see how students solve this year’s competition challenge in unique ways.”

Joining these collaborators, Work in Burke signed on in 2021 to help in the planning process after having been a sponsor since its inception in 2018. Sarah Crisp, Work in Burke program manager, said this year’s Assembly Line Challenge will be a perfect way for students to learn more about manufacturing, which she called "one of the largest industries in the county."

Additional sponsors for the event are:

The city of Morganton

Continental

Leviton

Ekornes

Opportunity Threads

Case Farms

In addition to the all-day competition, spectators also can visit business vendor booths on the historic courthouse square as well as enjoy food from two food trucks onsite – Countryside BBQ and Super Ice Cream. The competition will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the historic courthouse square in downtown Morganton.

For more information on the MADE competition, contact the city of Morganton Main Street office at 828-438-5252.