Couple behind SMART recognized at meeting

The Tilleys also worked with WSOC-TV Channel 9 School Tools to collect school supplies from the community in collection barrels placed around town. They also worked with local businesses — large and small — churches, pharmacies, restaurants and car dealerships as well as individuals in the community to secure supplies and monetary donations to buy supplies.

Teachers were encouraged to post their needs on SMART’s website, and the Tilleys did everything they could to help meet those needs.

The Tilleys hosted their last open house on Aug. 24 at the former Morganton Junior High School building on South College Street in Morganton and donated any remaining supplies to the Outreach Center. The board voted on Monday to sell the junior high building to a developer.

The Tilleys have been married for 36 years and have one son, Alex, who is 30. Jim originally is from Waynesville and Susy is from Italy. Susy’s connection to Morganton is through her dad as it is his birthplace. She moved here in 1982 and has made a lasting mark on education in Burke County. In 2011, the Morganton Business and Professional Women Club named Susy as Woman of the Year.