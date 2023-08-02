On Wednesday, July 26, Lt. Detective Kirk Hensley with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team was patrolling the Nebo area when he stopped a vehicle for numerous traffic violations. The driver was identified as Levi Eddie McHone, 34, and the passenger as Tayler Nichole Wright, 26. Upon checking the vehicle license plate, it was determined to be stolen. McHone and Wright were arrested without incident, according to a MCSO news release.