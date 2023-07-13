These days, Roger and Michelle McCoy don’t typically find themselves in a church building most Sunday mornings, but that doesn’t mean they’ve given up on church.

“This is our church, right here,” Roger told The News Herald as he gestured to a group of approximately 25 unsheltered individuals gathered in a small grassy lot on West Concord Street in Morganton.

Every Sunday since March, the McCoy’s have set up their ministry in this lot between the Grace Episcopal Church parking lot and the Auto Spa on South College Street. Starting at 11 a.m., the ministry, dubbed The Master’s Table, provides a homecooked meal for local residents currently experiencing homelessness. It’s an idea that had its genesis on the couple’s front porch last year.

“We were doing devotions on the back porch, and it come up on that Matthew part,” said Roger. “‘I was hungry, and you fed me,’ that part. That’s how it first got started.”

At first, Michelle said the couple wanted to run the ministry through the church they were attending at the time, but they weren’t able to get enough response.

“So, we left the church and just started doing it on our own,” she said.

It has taken some time to build the ministry up to what it is now.

“We went over town and hadn’t talked to a soul,” Roger said. “We had tomato soup and cheese sandwiches, that’s all we had … We had eight people, so we told them next Sunday, we’ll be here again, and we had a few more.”

As of July 2, The Master’s Table has grown to six volunteers who feed around 50 people every Sunday, but even after the challenges of those first few weeks, the process of finding a permanent home hasn’t been easy.

When the McCoy’s began the ministry in January, they set up in the parking lot between Martha’s Park and the old Belk’s Building on East Union Street. After several weeks, they were told they would have to find a new place. From there, Roger made unsuccessful attempts to house the ministry at the Burke Mission Station and in the parking lot of a downtown church before finally being allowed to use the lot adjacent to the Autospa.

“I said, ‘let me pay you for it,’ and he said ‘no,’” Roger said. “I said, ‘well, let me mow the grass,’ and he said, ‘you’ve got a deal.’ So that’s what I do. I mow the grass and he lets us use it on Sunday.”

Michelle said they don’t always know what they’re going to serve from week to week, but she does know it will always be homemade.

“We make what we would eat,” she said. “We fix homemade stuff — homegrown vegetables.”

They also use produce from their own gardens and have enlisted the help of a few friends to make homemade specialties such as coleslaw, potato salad, cakes or banana pudding. They also use ingredients purchased through donations from neighbors, family members and complete strangers.

“You don’t know the man who bought all this today,” McCoy told the group on July 2. “But he was right where you’re at about 10 years ago, he paid for all this stuff this week. He cared enough to do this for you even though he doesn’t know you.”

Roger said that’s the way it often happens. A chance meeting with someone during the week who ends up paying for part or even all of the next Sunday’s meal, although Roger is convinced these meetings are far from chance encounters.

More than the food, though, he said he most looks forward to the opportunity to talk with the people. Each week, he shares a story or a verse from scripture followed by the opportunity for discussion and a prayer together before they eat.

Clarence Waycaster, a Morganton man currently experiencing homelessness, said getting everybody together is something he looks forward to every Sunday.

“It brings us closer together as people and it brings us closer to God as well,” he said. “To me, when I come here on Sundays, it ain’t just like going to church, it’s like going to visit my family.”

He said the couple’s sacrifices have not gone unnoticed.

“I appreciate everything they do every Sunday,” Clarence said. “It’s a blessing … people that don’t even know us take time out of their day to come out here and feed us and get to know us.”

Ultimately, this is one of the two hallmarks the McCoys believe best illustrate the heart behind The Master’s Table.

“It’s about making them feel equal, making them feel like they’re somebody,” she said. “That’s what they want. They just want somebody to care about them. They want to feel human, to feel like one of God’s children because they are.”

She believes unsheltered individuals should be seen as equals and treated with the dignity and respect everyone deserves. And she has seen that same respect returned to her every week in surprising ways.

“They’re the most humble group of people I have even met in my life,” she said. “They are the most courteous, very well-mannered and they respect us. If two of them are fussing or whatever, the others will speak up and stop them … they’re a blessing to us.”

Second, the ministry is centered around God and the gospel accounts of what Jesus commands people to do.

“God commanded us to do this, so that’s what we’re doing,” Michelle said. “It’s not about us, it’s about God.”

“It’s what Jesus said to do,” Roger added. “Read Matthew 25:36-40. It’s in the Bible. Why aren’t we doing it?”

Matthew 25:36-40 records Jesus saying that whatever good deeds someone does for “one of the least of these,” they have also done for Him.

To donate to help The Master’s Table continue its mission to feed unsheltered individuals in Morganton, email the ministry at mccoy2584@gmail.com. According to the McCoys, it typically costs between $100 and $150 to fund one Sunday meal.