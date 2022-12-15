Couple lands in Morganton after three-year cross-country house hunt

If there is one thing Austin Holmes and Heather DeSantis-Holmes knew they had in common from the beginning, it was that they are both planners.

Both of them had always been the type to meticulously gather the facts, develop a strategy and then work to implement their plan piece by piece. It’s how Heather founded her PR company, Publicity for Good, in her parent’s basement in suburban Columbus, Ohio, and it’s how they have approached their relationship almost from day one.

So, when it came time for the new couple to find a place to put down roots and take Heather’s business to the next level, they did the only sensible thing. They bought an Airstream and spent three years touring the country looking for the perfect place to call home.

“It was, for sure, partly to have the adventure of travel, but also to find a place to live,” Austin said.

Austin, originally from St. Augustine, Florida, and Heather met in San Diego while she was working on her start-up and he was finishing his tour in the Navy.

“We met online like everybody else,” Austin said.

It didn’t take long for both of them to know they were going to be in it for the long haul.

“We took a trip to Mammoth to go skiing — this is one month into the relationship,” Austin said. “We both like traveling. and we talked about it on that trip — let’s travel as much as we can. ... From the very beginning, our relationship was very intentional.”

So, while Austin was overseas finishing up his service, he and Heather began researching the best way to travel and see the country. By the time he was stateside again, they had decided on two things — engagement and an Airstream trailer.

“We got the smallest one we could get with two axles,” Austin said. “So we lived in a 23-foot Airstream for about three years.”

Then came engagement.

“We got engaged right after we started traveling,” Austin said.

“But I think we both knew the vision early on,” Heather added. “We mapped out every single year what would happen, and everything happened every year.”

The couple said they both enjoyed the freedom of seeing the country, but also wrestled with the confines of starting a new life and nursing a still fledgling start-up in the confines of a 23-foot trailer.

“It’s just over 200-square-feet,” Austin said. “Half of that is cabinets and a bed, so there’s not a whole lot of room to walk around.”

“He built a standing desk for me, so I had a desk I could work from,” Heather said.

The cramped quarters were more than worth it to experience everything the country had to offer.

“We were going to national parks, local restaurants, coffee shops, exploring,” Heather said.

While they traveled, they also began whittling down the prospects for a permanent hometown.

“We made a spreadsheet by city,” Heather said. “Looking at how much snow, what it was like to be an entrepreneur ...”

“She is super-afraid of tornadoes,” Austin added.

“Yeah, I didn’t want tornadoes. I didn’t want a lot of snow,” she continued. “We wanted to see if we could make a difference in the community. We had all these different factors that we looked at.”

Along the way, the duo also became an expectant trio. The couple had settled in Burke County by the time Rose was born in June, but they were still living in the trailer waiting on the house they were building to be finished.

“She lived in the Airstream for a bit,” Heather said. “It was easy, it wasn’t stressful. Babies just need love; they don’t need a lot.”

Prior to settling in Morganton, as the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic began to make it clear that their days on the road needed to begin winding down, Austin said they whittled down their options to two states — Tennessee and North Carolina. He said climate, taxes, regulation and the availability of land were his biggest deciding factors in which town to finally call home.

For Heather, the most important factors were finding a place that was close to a big city, but also small enough to allow her to make a difference in the community.

“On top of that, we wanted a good mixture of Southern fried food and crunchy (health foods),” Heather said. “(Morganton) has a natural grocer, it has a really great sushi place that we love — I was surprised we had an Ulta. … It’s not like we have 10 of everything here, but we have everything.”

Since their days in the Airstream, Publicity for Good has thrived and moved into a more permanent home on South Sterling Street.

“Our first million-dollar year was the year of the pandemic,” Heather said, “living in an Airstream.”

The company is a “purpose-driven PR company” for food, beverage, beauty and fashion consumer brands.

“(We work with) brands that are still owned by founders, brands that are intentional and give back financially and brands that do a lot of consumer awareness,” Heather said.

“For me, it’s finding the middle ground between nonprofit and for-profit,” Austin said. “If you can be a for-profit corporation and do incredible things at the same time, then why not do incredible stuff and give back.”

The trio are now living in their newly constructed home in Morganton, and Rose is about to hit the six-month milestone. On brand for the Holmes family, Austin and Heather already have a plan for how they are going to make an impact in their new hometown — even if all the details haven’t been ironed out yet.

“The business route is an obvious one to start with,” Austin said. “We’re already involved in the church and local clubs.”

Heather hopes to be able to bring in interns, using Publicity for Good as an opportunity to give young professionals and students hands-on experience. She said she has always had a desire to mentor young women since her days working with at-risk teen girls when she was a college student in Ohio. Which is another thing she is looking into, mentoring at-risk young women.

Heather’s list also includes starting or supporting a local mom’s groups, and both said adopting and having “a bunch of kids” were part of the plan. Heather wants enough kids to at least fill up one row at church.

“We’ll see how it goes,” said Austin.

As for whether they miss their lives in the Airstream, the answer is “yes and no.” Austin said he misses the simplicity of it.

“It’s much simpler,” he said. “I don’t have to worry about putting up a Christmas tree. … It changes the way you live.”

On the other hand, he doesn’t miss the cramped quarters. For Heather, it’s not exactly being smashed together into a confined space that she misses, but she does miss the closeness the couple developed on their adventure.

“When you’re in the Airstream you’re so close to each other,” she said. “When we were in the Airstream, I feel like we had more game nights, we would eat dinner together more.”

“I think part of that is having a kid,” Austin said.

“This is true,” Heather chuckled.