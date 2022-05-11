Couple works to bring new mental health services to Burke

Morganton is one step closer to adding a critical service for local residents diagnosed with serious mental illness.

Sherri McGimsey has been working for more than two years to see her dream of bringing a mental health clubhouse to town. She took the first steps toward rolling out her plan for the project, called “Brighter House,” to the community, presenting it to the Morganton Rotary Club on May 5.

According to McGimsey, mental health clubhouses like “Brighter House” support people living with severe mental illness by providing them with a place to belong and helping them access community services and support. Clubhouses are not treatment centers, but instead help to provide stability, community and purpose for those living with serious mental illness.

“It gives them a place to belong,” McGimsey said. “Just having that support day after day, month after month, year after year can stop that revolving door and make a difference in people’s lives.”

Clubhouses refer to their clients as members because, in a clubhouse setting, everyone has something to offer, McGimsey said.

“What I love is that they leave their diagnosis at the door,” she said. “You cannot tell the members from the people that work there because they find what everyone is good at and it’s a work-ordered day, so they actually end up running their own clubhouse. They are members. They sign a contract to join the clubhouse.”

In addition to membership and support, clubhouses help with tracking appointments, provide accountability with medicine, therapy and other treatments and offer a “work-ordered day” in which the talents and abilities of members are utilized within the clubhouse. Clubhouses also provide help with things such as financial assistance, job-training, continuing education and obtaining employment and housing.

McGimsey said Brighter House is currently moving into the fundraising stage after spending the last two months electing a board, being approved as a 501©(3) and identifying and purchasing property at 214 Avery Ave. in Morganton which will soon house the facility. Eddie McGimsey, Sherri’s husband who has been working on the organization’s financial side, estimates it will take approximately $200,000 to fund the nonprofit for its first year.

“I think we estimated that a whole year’s cost of operation would be around $200,000,” he said. “That’s not a lot of money for a year to service the mentally ill population relative to other things that they’re spending money on.”

The McGimseys also pointed to research showing that an operational clubhouse actually can save a community money by helping to keep people with severe mental illness out of in-patient treatment programs and the criminal justice system.

McGimsey plans to model her approach after Fountain House in New York City, which has pioneered the clubhouse approach for more than 70 years. After she and her son, who has been diagnosed with Schizoaffective Brain Disease, visited Fountain House in 2018, she was convinced she needed to bring a facility like it to Morganton.

“I can’t express how much it means to see people living and thriving and doing well with this. We need one here,” she said.

According to Fountain House’s website, the statistics speak for themselves about the important role a clubhouse can play in the life of someone living with severe mental illness. Fountain House reports that 99% of members who come to the facility homeless find stable housing within a year as well as a 5% recidivism rate among members with a history of incarceration or justice involvement. Additionally, Fountain House reports that the clubhouse approach drastically reduces crisis hospitalization and Medicaid costs associated with treatment.

McGimsey hopes to see Brighter House bring these kinds of results to Morganton.

“The mental health system is broken,” she said. “I don’t have a problem telling people ‘we have to do better than this.’”

She said people need to rethink how they approach those living with a no-fault brain disease, pointing to research that strongly correlates untreated mental illness with homelessness, addiction and criminal justice involvement.

“They just need help and support and it’s not out there,” McGimsey said. “Having a serious mental illness should not be a crime; you should not get your services in jail or in prison.”

Carol Ervin, former director of behavioral health for UNC Health Blue Ridge, wrote in a letter addressed to Rep. Hugh Blackwell that, in her experience, doctors, nurses and therapists who treat mental illness are barely able to meet the needs of patients due to the lack of resources that exist.

“Mental illness is a chronic disease the same as diabetes, heart diseases, etc., but as we know, treatment and access to care is very different,” she wrote. “Restrictions and access denials leave these folks with nothing but the streets for a place to dwell.”

“We have Broughton, but that’s just temporary,” McGimsey said. “That’s just to help you get stable and come out, but when they walk out those doors, they don’t have any kind of support.”

Ervin wrote that Brighter House has the potential to provide much needed services that people living with a serious mental illness are not currently getting.

“As I watched the activity at the clubhouse, the names and faces of many Burke residents we cared for came to mind,” she wrote. “Clubhouses restore life and purpose, it gives the members something beneficial to look forward to each day, I can only imagine what this would have meant to some of our patients.

For more information of the clubhouse model, visit www.fountainhouse.org. For more information on Brighter House, email sunny@brighterhouse.org. Donations to Brighter House can be made through the Community Foundation of Burke County to the “Brighter House Fund.”