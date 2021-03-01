Couple writes novel about fabled British king

As their retirement neared, Frank and Nancy Juliano of Morganton decided they would write a novel together.

The idea came from a creative exercise they did called, “What if?’’ The subject of the exercise was a legend that King Arthur, the fabled fifth-century monarch, would return someday to aid Britain in its hour of need. The 1940 Blitz, with German bombs raining down on London and other major cities as Britain stood alone against the Nazis, seemed like a good time for the first Christian king to come back.

“After all, Arthur did supposedly drive out the Saxons,’’ Nancy said. “Except they came back, and historians can’t say for sure whether Arthur ever existed in the first place. But it was a good legend to hang a story on. We had the same question you probably do: what good would a sword be against radar, airplanes and bombs? The answer is in the book.”

The novel, “Our Hour of Need,” took five years to write.

“We were churning out a few pages at a time to bring to meetings of the Burke County Writers League,” Frank said. “In between meetings, though, we mostly put it aside.’’

Other Morganton authors, including Parker Broaddus and Patricia Looper, were helpful in critiquing early drafts.