Couple writes novel about fabled British king

As their retirement neared, Frank and Nancy Juliano of Morganton decided they would write a novel together.
The idea came from a creative exercise they did called, “What if?’’ The subject of the exercise was a legend that King Arthur, the fabled fifth-century monarch, would return someday to aid Britain in its hour of need. The 1940 Blitz, with German bombs raining down on London and other major cities as Britain stood alone against the Nazis, seemed like a good time for the first Christian king to come back.
“After all, Arthur did supposedly drive out the Saxons,’’ Nancy said. “Except they came back, and historians can’t say for sure whether Arthur ever existed in the first place. But it was a good legend to hang a story on. We had the same question you probably do: what good would a sword be against radar, airplanes and bombs? The answer is in the book.”
The novel, “Our Hour of Need,” took five years to write.
“We were churning out a few pages at a time to bring to meetings of the Burke County Writers League,” Frank said. “In between meetings, though, we mostly put it aside.’’
Other Morganton authors, including Parker Broaddus and Patricia Looper, were helpful in critiquing early drafts.
It took so long because Frank, a retired newspaper reporter and editor, wanted to research the Blitz, World War II and even British slang of the 1940s.
“We watched a lot of PBS,’’ Nancy said. “And we got a shelf-load of books from Amazon, including Robin Prior’s military history, ‘When Britain Saved the West.’ There were Great Courses’ lectures on King Arthur, Winston Churchill and the British homefront during the war.
The coronavirus pandemic gave the couple more time to work on the story.
“We live at Grace Ridge, and for a time, we were pretty much hunkered down in our apartment, helping to keep the virus from affecting our community,” Nancy said.
Although they had the time, the couple ran into another complication.
“We've each done a lot of writing, but we have very different styles,” Frank said. “My wife’s involves acting things out, especially dialogue. I’m sure people overheard some pretty weird conversations through the spring and summer.
Frank had worked for several newspapers, including the “Waterbury Republican” and “Hearst Media’s Connecticut News Group” for nearly 40 years. There is a character in the novel who is a Fleet Street reporter, but both the Julianos say he bears little resemblance to Frank.
Nancy had been a home care nurse for many years, working in pediatrics and hospice care.
“I found it very rewarding and fulfilling, but the paperwork was a grind,’’ she said. “It was nothing like ‘Call The Midwife’ on PBS.”
Their new hometown makes a cameo in the book as well.
Frank had a literary agent, Jeanne Toomey, who helped place his first novel, “Entr'acte” in 2007.
“We knew that she had retired, but she has since passed away,’’ Frank said. “For that and other reasons, we decided to go the print-on-demand route for this one, and there is also an e-book edition.’’
The couple plans to keep the novel as a stand-alone story and do not have plans to develop it into a series.
“We talked about him coming back for the Battle of Hastings and Waterloo, but my favorite was ‘Arthur in the Falkland Island War,’’’ Frank said. “The whole war took about a week. He’d look at the Harrier jets and the Exocet missiles and say, “You got this one mates, I’m going back to sleep.’’
“Our Hour of Need” is available now at Adventure Bound Books in downtown Morganton, on Amazon and other online book sites. A book signing at Adventure Bound Books is planned for the spring, and copies will be placed in the Burke County Public Library, The Julianos are members of the Friends of the Burke County Public Library organization.