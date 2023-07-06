A local resident has received statewide recognition for helping abused and neglected children in Burke County find a pathway to a better life.

John Flood was honored with a North Carolina Governor’s Volunteer Service Award for his service as a Guardian ad Litem representative for NC Judicial District 25, which includes Burke County.

The Guardian ad Litem program was established statewide in 1983 by the North Carolina General Assembly, according to nccourts.gov. The program “equips community volunteers to serve abused and neglected children by advocating for their best interests in court.”

Flood, a native of Florida, is no stranger to the legal system. He earned a law degree from the University of Florida and ran his own attorney practice in Gainesville.

“I moved to Morganton from Connecticut in 1985 to join the North Carolina Outward Bound School as associate director,” Flood said. “I started my own business after leaving Outward Bound as an organizational consultant. As such, I taught executive education and team development classes at UCLA, Emory University, University of South Carolina, NYU, Harvard, and other universities.”

Amy Kincaid, program supervisor of the Burke County Guardian ad Litem program, nominated Flood for the award and introduced him at an awards ceremony held for him and four other awardees May 23 at First United Methodist Church of Morganton. She said he was sworn into the program in 2018.

“I became a volunteer with the GAL program because of a friend’s involvement and her sharing with me the importance of representation for young people who have been abused or neglected,” Flood said. “She was an inspiration for me, as she had not only been a GAL for many children, she had also been a foster parent.”

Kincaid said Flood has advocated for a dozen children since his involvement with the program, seeing the cases through until each child was either adopted or reunited with their parents.

“The GAL’s only interest and complete focus is on what is in the best interest of this child,” Flood said. “The GAL also provides the child a consistent adult support person in the confusing time of rotating DSS (Department of Social Services) caseworkers and the pulls from parents and family.

“I enjoy my connection with children as an adult with whom they can depend on to be there for them through the whole process of being removed from their home (and) parents and in DSS custody. I feel good speaking for children who have no voice and being a dependable and caring adult in a difficult time in a child’s life.”

He shared his appreciation for the people he has encountered through serving in the program.

“I have met incredible, inspiring people in our community who serve as foster parents who open their homes and hearts to children who need that care and stability so much,” Flood said. “There are many in our community who foster children and give so much of their time and caring who we never hear about nor recognize.

“Parents who have difficult times in their lives can (not always) find the love of their children motivates them to do whatever it takes to get their children back. When the parents cannot provide for their children and a foster family adopts the child, there is a gift for a lifetime given. When either of those outcomes happen, it is magical.”

Kincaid said Flood was so passionate about the Guardian ad Litem mission that he lobbied the state when grant funding for much-needed positions within in the program, including one in Burke County, ran out.

“He wrote letters to legislators and made lots of phone calls to our local Senate and refused to not be heard on the seriousness of what this would do to the child advocacy program,” Kincaid said. “John not only helped save the Burke County position, but 40 other positions at risk throughout the state. Because of John Flood, Burke County's position became permanent. Another permanent position was also added.”

Flood described what moved him to go to such great lengths to ensure the program’s continued success.

“I got to know the incredible staff at the Morganton GAL office -- Amy Kincaid, Melinda Norman and Brandon Collins -- and how hard they work and how much they care about children and could not imagine anyone being laid off or the immense workload that would inflict on the one person who would have been left,” Flood said. “The thought of abused (and) neglected children being left without an adult advocate was motivating.”

He said the process of securing funding for the positions in the program took several months. He expressed gratitude to NC Rep. Hugh Blackwell and NC Sen. Warren Daniel for their help with the request.

Flood received a certificate of appreciation and a Star Award from the Guardian ad Litem program for his exceptional service.

In addition to his work as a GAL advocate, he also has volunteered with the Burke County Circles initiative, a program administered by Blue Ridge Community Action that helps pull people out of poverty, and the Restorative Justice Program, an initiative run by the nonprofit Conflict Resolution Center that provides dispute resolution services for at-risk youth.

Flood said he feels “incredibly honored and humbled” to receive a Governor’s Volunteer Service Award.

“There are GAL volunteers who have given and served much more than me, and the staff at the GAL office should be the real recipients of this award,” he said. “They carry caseloads, manage and support the GAL volunteers, and run the entire program’s interface with DSS, the court system and the public. The people of Morganton should know who they are and thank them for their service.”

He encouraged people to consider becoming a GAL volunteer advocate.

“The children need you to be a part of this program,” Flood said. “The time demand is manageable, and the payoff is rich and rewarding. Volunteering is an act of generosity and kindness, and you get more than you give.”