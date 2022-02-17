Courthouse pilot project will allow remote hearings

Burke County is one of several counties in the state chosen for a pilot program that will allow remote courtroom proceedings.
The North Carolina Judicial Branch has launched the Courtroom Audio Visual (CRAVE) Project to further enhance the capability to hold remote court proceedings, according to a release from the Administrative Office of the Courts.
Scott Black, IT director for Burke County, said early last month that work to get the CRAVE pilot project up and running was in process for courtroom 1 at the Burke County Courthouse. He met with the vendor in early January to go over all the needs, and determine where the cable pulls and power additions are needed, Black said. He said because the project involves a significant number of cable runs in the courtroom, the county is working with a contractor to do that work. Black said that work was completed last week.
He said it’s now the Administrative Office of the Courts vendor's turn to install the needed equipment for the project, and it’s now a matter of scheduling for them to have access to courtroom 1. That likely will happen sometime around the middle of March, Black said.
The immersive courtroom audio/video infrastructure inside the courtroom includes numerous cameras, microphones and monitors. A public kiosk located in the courthouse is connected with the system and allows people representing themselves to make an appearance outside of a courtroom, the release said.
The North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts said the technology will greatly reduce the need for an in-person appearance in some cases and reduce courthouse foot traffic.
The system is currently being used in Brunswick, Cabarrus, New Hanover and Perquimans counties and is scheduled to roll out in four additional counties in the coming weeks. The CRAVE project is scheduled to be implemented in all 100 counties by the second quarter of 2023, the release said.
The CRAVE Project being used in some of those other counties has been successful, according to the court system.
“I’ve used CRAVE for almost a year and the experience has been transformative. Fully remote hearings have a quality I’ve never experienced before,” Chief District Court Judge Julius H. Corpening for New Hanover County said in the release.
Corpening said blended hearings have none of the issues with feedback caused by multiple devices that he experienced early on in COVID.
"More importantly, parent participation in my child welfare caseload is at an all-time high. Parents can take a break at work instead of taking a day and losing the income or the job they need so desperately. Family members who live some distance away don’t have to travel," Corpening said.
He also said he is able to include inmates remotely without issuing writs and putting inmates on the road. He said even people without phones or computers are able to connect during remote hearings with the system.
Burke County officials say they are looking at sound and hearing assistance upgrades for all four courtrooms as well during the process of installing the CRAVE project.