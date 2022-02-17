Courthouse pilot project will allow remote hearings

Burke County is one of several counties in the state chosen for a pilot program that will allow remote courtroom proceedings.

The North Carolina Judicial Branch has launched the Courtroom Audio Visual (CRAVE) Project to further enhance the capability to hold remote court proceedings, according to a release from the Administrative Office of the Courts.

Scott Black, IT director for Burke County, said early last month that work to get the CRAVE pilot project up and running was in process for courtroom 1 at the Burke County Courthouse. He met with the vendor in early January to go over all the needs, and determine where the cable pulls and power additions are needed, Black said. He said because the project involves a significant number of cable runs in the courtroom, the county is working with a contractor to do that work. Black said that work was completed last week.

He said it’s now the Administrative Office of the Courts vendor's turn to install the needed equipment for the project, and it’s now a matter of scheduling for them to have access to courtroom 1. That likely will happen sometime around the middle of March, Black said.