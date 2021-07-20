Courthouse square construction to close some lanes of traffic

Crews will close lanes of traffic in downtown Morganton this week to ensure their safety while performing construction work on the courthouse square.

Crews will close both lanes of traffic in the 100 block of East Meeting Street, and one lane of traffic on North Green and South Sterling streets today. Detour signs will be in place to help motorists navigate safely around the construction.

The lanes of traffic will be reopened once work is completed. Motorists should plan to use caution while passing through downtown Morganton to ensure workers’ safety.