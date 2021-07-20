 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Courthouse square construction to close some lanes of traffic
0 comments

Courthouse square construction to close some lanes of traffic

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
mnh_stock_driving.jpg
Pexels photo, Pixabay

Crews will close lanes of traffic in downtown Morganton this week to ensure their safety while performing construction work on the courthouse square.

Crews will close both lanes of traffic in the 100 block of East Meeting Street, and one lane of traffic on North Green and South Sterling streets today. Detour signs will be in place to help motorists navigate safely around the construction.

The lanes of traffic will be reopened once work is completed. Motorists should plan to use caution while passing through downtown Morganton to ensure workers’ safety.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Blue Origin brings space exploration to Texas town

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert