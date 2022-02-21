COVID-19 active cases, hospitalizations declining in Burke

While Burke County added more than 100 cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, active cases and hospitalizations fell.
The county added 122 new cases for a total of 24,947 cases as of Monday, up from 24,825 total cases on Friday, according to county data. The county COVID-19 dashboard showed 486 active cases as of Monday, down from 798 active cases on Friday. The county has reported a total of 316 deaths due to the virus so far.
UNC Health Blue Ridge reported it had 13 COVID-19 patients on Monday - nine unvaccinated - with six of them in the intensive care unit. It reported 31 patients in its COVID-19 virtual hospital on Monday.
Statewide, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,060 new virus cases with a daily percent positive rate of 10.7% and 2,296 people currently hospitalized. The department reported 89 new deaths for a total of 22,237 deaths due to the virus so far, up from 22,148 deaths on Friday.
Even though cases are declining, the health department is encouraging people to continue to follow protocols including staying home when not feeling well, practicing good handwashing, keeping a safe distance from others in crowded spaces, start better managing any chronic health conditions as soon as possible, and get a COVID vaccine and booster when eligible.
State and local health officials continue to encourage people to get vaccinated against the virus.
The health department offers COVID vaccines from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Fridays. The department offers Pfizer, Moderna and J&J COVID-19 vaccines. Appointments are needed and can be made by calling 828-764-9150.
The state’s COVID-19 mass-testing clinic will continue at the Burke County Health Department parking lot until at least March 18. The department is at 700 E. Parker Road, Morganton.
It is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments are not required, and tests are on a first-come, first-served basis, the health department has said. PCR tests will be the only tests administered at the clinic, and results will be given in two business days.
For general questions about COVID-19, call the county health department public information line at 828-764-9150 or visit the COVID-19 webpage at burkenc.org/COVID-19.