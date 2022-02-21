COVID-19 active cases, hospitalizations declining in Burke

While Burke County added more than 100 cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, active cases and hospitalizations fell.

The county added 122 new cases for a total of 24,947 cases as of Monday, up from 24,825 total cases on Friday, according to county data. The county COVID-19 dashboard showed 486 active cases as of Monday, down from 798 active cases on Friday. The county has reported a total of 316 deaths due to the virus so far.

UNC Health Blue Ridge reported it had 13 COVID-19 patients on Monday - nine unvaccinated - with six of them in the intensive care unit. It reported 31 patients in its COVID-19 virtual hospital on Monday.

Statewide, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,060 new virus cases with a daily percent positive rate of 10.7% and 2,296 people currently hospitalized. The department reported 89 new deaths for a total of 22,237 deaths due to the virus so far, up from 22,148 deaths on Friday.