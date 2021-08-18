COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Burke, state

The cases of COVID-19 are rapidly increasing across North Carolina, state officials said Wednesday.
Cases also continue to increase in Burke County.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, said during a briefing Wednesday that the state is experiencing the fastest-growing number of cases it’s seen yet and will soon surpass the highest number of cases seen in January. Last week saw the highest number of intensive care unit admissions since the pandemic began, she said.
Cohen said the highest number of cases has been in the age group of 18- to 23-year-olds.
She and Gov. Roy Cooper said people should get a vaccination against the virus. The vaccines prevent people from getting really sick and do save lives.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard showed cases increasing, with 797 active cases Wednesday, up from 732 active cases Monday, for a total of 11,560 cases, with 22 hospitalized. The county has previously reported 171 deaths due to the virus.
The Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge COVID-19 dashboard showed Wednesday there were 27 people hospitalized with the virus, with two of them in the ICU, and 200 people in the hospital’s COVID-19 virtual hospital, up from 168 Monday. Five of the 12 ventilators in the hospital system were in use.
At 10 a.m. Wednesday, the hospital had no staffed beds, with 113 patients in the hospital, according to the dashboard.
Barry Nelson, vice president of nursing and chief nurse executive at Carolinas HealthCare, said even though the dashboard shows zero beds available, this potentially changes throughout a 24-hour period as it discharges patients and beds become available.
“We don’t go on diversion. We work to flex our resources and beds to accommodate our ER needs,” Nelson said. “We rely heavily on our virtual hospital platform to help us ensure the continued availability of inpatient beds.”
The Associated Press reported Wednesday that President Joe Biden will require nursing home staff be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition for those facilities to continue to receive federal Medicare and Medicaid funding.
After being removed from the outbreaks list, several nursing homes and long-term care facilities are back on it.
The facilities in Burke County with outbreaks of COVID-19 are:
J. Iverson Riddle Development Center in Morganton has 10 cases in staff member but no cases among residents so far.
Cambridge House in Hildebran has three cases among staff but no cases among residents.
College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Rutherford College has a total of three cases, with two cases among residents and one staff member case.
Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation in Morganton has a total of three cases, with two in residents and one staff member case.
The Department of Health and Human Services reported 5,256 new cases with a daily percent positive rate of 13.2% and 2,930 people currently hospitalized Wednesday. The state reported a total of 13,952 deaths Wednesday.
Health officials are asking people to stay at home if they don’t feel well or are waiting on COVID-19 test results.
Symptoms of individuals have ranged from runny or stuffy noses, coughing, headaches, upset stomachs, to shortness of breath. Some also have been asymptomatic, meaning they have no symptoms at all.
Vaccinations against the virus remain low in Burke County, with 37% of the population (33,437 people) fully vaccinated and 40% (36,459 people) partially vaccinated.
The state vaccination rate is at 59% of the adult population fully vaccinated and 63% partially vaccinated.
The county health department still encourages anyone 12 years old and older to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to prevent community spread. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for those 12 and older, while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for those 18 and older.
For those already vaccinated, the Food and Drug Administration last week approved third doses of the mRNA vaccines for those with moderately to severely compromised immune systems.
That includes people who have:
Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood.
Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress their immune system.
Received a stem cell transplant in the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress their immune system.
A moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency, like DiGeorge syndrome or Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome.
Advanced or untreated HIV.
Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress the immune system
No other groups have been recommended to receive a third dose.
To get a third dose from the county health department, a person must have a note from their primary care doctor recommending them for it. Anyone who does not have a primary care doctor can call the health department at 828-764-9150.
The Burke County Health Department says getting a COVID vaccine is quick and easy. Visit myspot.nc.gov to find locations within Burke County to schedule an appointment, or call the health department for assistance at 828-764-9150 and dial 0 to speak with an operator. The health department also can help those who are homebound get vaccinated.
Vaccine locations
Locations in Burke County offering the COVID-19 vaccine include:
Walmart Pharmacy in the Morganton Heights Shopping Center is offering the Moderna vaccine. Visit walmart.com/covidvaccine or call 828-433-8086. People are asked to bring their insurance card if they have it, but the vaccine is free.
CVS Pharmacies in Rutherford College (call 828-874-2119) or Morganton (call 828-437-3141) or visit cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.
Ingles Pharmacy at the store on Carbon City Road in Morganton. Visit ingles-markets.com/pharmacy/pg1/pharmacy-sub/vaccinations.
Morganton Drug. Visit morgantondrug.com or call 828-433-6353.
Table Rock Pharmacy. Visit burkecovid.as.me/schedule.php. Those who do not have access to the internet can leave a message at 828-414-8025.
East Burke Pharmacy. Visit bit.ly/3bPi4cf.
Walgreens. Visit walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 to make an appointment. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
Burke Primary Care in Morganton — Call 828-437-4211.
Cannon Pharmacy in Morganton — Call 828-433-5120.
Rock Drug Store in Valdese — Call 828-879-9812.
Drexel Discount Drug in Drexel — Call 828-433-6777.
Good Samaritan Clinic in Morganton — Call 828-212-4185.
High Country Community Health-East Burke in Connelly Spring — Call 828-874-2061.
High Country Community Health-Burke in Morganton — Call 828-608-0800.
Morganton Drug Inc. in Morganton — Call 828-433-6353.
Bio Medical Applications of North Carolina Inc. BMA of Burke County for clients only.