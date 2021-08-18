COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Burke, state

At 10 a.m. Wednesday, the hospital had no staffed beds, with 113 patients in the hospital, according to the dashboard.

Barry Nelson, vice president of nursing and chief nurse executive at Carolinas HealthCare, said even though the dashboard shows zero beds available, this potentially changes throughout a 24-hour period as it discharges patients and beds become available.

“We don’t go on diversion. We work to flex our resources and beds to accommodate our ER needs,” Nelson said. “We rely heavily on our virtual hospital platform to help us ensure the continued availability of inpatient beds.”

The Associated Press reported Wednesday that President Joe Biden will require nursing home staff be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition for those facilities to continue to receive federal Medicare and Medicaid funding.

After being removed from the outbreaks list, several nursing homes and long-term care facilities are back on it.

The facilities in Burke County with outbreaks of COVID-19 are:

J. Iverson Riddle Development Center in Morganton has 10 cases in staff member but no cases among residents so far.

Cambridge House in Hildebran has three cases among staff but no cases among residents.