COVID-19 cases continue up in Burke, seven schools added to state cluster list

Burke County saw more than 150 new cases of COVID-19 added since Tuesday, and multiple schools and facilities are on the state’s cluster and outbreaks list.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard reported 2,871 active cases on Wednesday, up from 2,683 active cases Tuesday.
UNC Health Blue Ridge reported it had 39 COVID patients — 13 vaccinated — with four of those patients in the intensive care unit, with one of those patients who is vaccinated. The health care system also has 193 patients in its COVID-19 virtual hospital.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 17,374 new cases with a daily percent positive case of 35.9% on Wednesday. The department also reported that 4,689 people were hospitalized throughout the state and 37 new deaths from the virus, with a total of 20,037 deaths reported on Wednesday.
NCDHHS is scheduled to hold a livestream fireside chat Thursday from 6-7 p.m. to discuss COVID-19 vaccines, boosters and testing. The fireside chat will livestream from the NCDHHS social media accounts and will also include a tele-town hall feature. Households will be invited by phone to listen in and submit questions to help ensure everyone who is interested can participate. People can also dial into the event by calling 855-756-7520, Ext. 76808#, according to a release from the department.
The release said key topics will include:
The recent surge in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations
Steps to protect yourself and your household by masking, testing and more
New guidance on vaccines and boosters for kids ages 5 to 11, teens and adults
When to isolate or quarantine, and how the two differ
State and medical representatives expected to participate in the even will be Kody H. Kinsley, NCDHHS secretary, Dr. Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, state health director and chief medical officer for NCDHHS, and Dr. Rasheeda T. Monroe, medical director of Primary Care Pediatrics at WakeMed, Raleigh area Campus Director of the UNC School of Medicine and Director to the Kenan Urban Scholars program at the UNC School of Medicine, according to the release.
Vaccines and CDC guidance
The state says that to date, only 24% of children between 5 and 11 years old, 47% of teens 12 to 17 years old and 74% of adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. In addition, 45% of those 5 and older are vaccinated and have received at least one booster or additional dose, according to the department.
In Burke County, 45% of the total population are fully vaccinated and 48% have received at least one dose.
The population with the highest vaccination rate in Burke County is 65 years old and older, with 71% fully vaccinated and 73% who have received one dose, according to NCDHHS data.
Statewide, 70% of the adult population are fully vaccinated against the virus and 74% of the population have had at least one dose, according to NCDHHS.
The Burke County Health Department said it will be following the most recent guidance provided from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Dec. 27 for quarantining and isolating. The guidance says:
If you are unvaccinated and have been exposed to COVID-19:
Stay home for five days only if no symptoms develop. After that continue to wear a mask around others for an additional five days.
Get a COVID-19 test five days after your last exposure.
If you are fully vaccinated but have not received your booster and are exposed to COVID-19:
Stay home for five days. After that continue to wear a mask around others for five additional days.
If you can’t quarantine you must wear a mask for 10 days.
Get a COVID-19 test five days after your last exposure, if possible.
If symptoms develop, you should immediately quarantine until a negative test confirms your symptoms are not related to COVID-19.
If you are fully vaccinated plus boosted and you are exposed to COVID-19:
You do not have to quarantine but wear a mask properly for the next 10 days.
Get a COVID-19 test five days after your last exposure date, if possible.
If symptoms occur, you should immediately quarantine until a negative test confirms your symptoms are not related to COVID-19.
If you test positive for COVID-19 regardless of your vaccination status:
Stay home for five days.
If you have no symptoms or your symptoms are resolving after five days, you can leave your house.
Continue to wear a mask around others for five additional days.
The health department offers COVID-19 vaccines from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Fridays. Appointments can be made by calling 828-764-9150 or visit myspot.nc.gov and find locations within Burke and surrounding counties to schedule an appointment.
Clusters and outbreaks
The state updated its list of outbreaks and clusters this week, with seven schools on the list. The following is a list of clusters and outbreaks in Burke County, according to N.C. Department of Health and Human Services:
Drexel Elementary School has a total of 17 positive virus cases, with 12 students and five staff members infected.
Ray Childers Elementary School has a total of 25 positive virus cases, with 14 students and 11 staff members infected.
Table Rock Middle School has a total of 21 positive virus cases, with 19 students and two staff members infected.
Mull Elementary School has a total of 11 positive virus cases, with nine students and two staff members infected.
Patton High School has a total of 26 positive virus cases, with 13 students and 13 staff members infected.
Heritage Middle School has a total of 28 positive virus cases, with 20 students and eight staff members infected.
Hildebran Elementary has a total of 17 positive virus cases, with 14 students and three staff members infected.
Autumn Care of Drexel has a total of six positive virus cases, with all six cases among residents.
Carolina Rehab Center of Burke has a total of 19 positive virus cases, with 10 residents and nine staff members infected.
College Pines Health and Rehabilitation has a total of six positive virus cases, all among residents.
Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation has a total of five positive virus cases, with one resident and four staff members infected.
Grace Ridge Retirement Community has a total of four positive virus cases, all among staff members.
J. Iverson Riddle Development Center has a total of 100 positive virus cases, with eight residents and 92 staff members infected.
The Berkeley has a total of five positive virus cases, with one resident and four staff members infected.
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety reported 35 active virus cases in Foothills Correctional Institution in Morganton as of Wednesday.
For general questions about COVID-19, call the Burke County Public Information line at 828-764-9150 or visit the COVID-19 webpage at burkenc.org/COVID-19.