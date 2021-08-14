COVID-19 cases continue upward in Burke

Burke County added 169 COVID-19 cases to its total in three days and as cases continue to climb, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is asking school boards to reconsider if they aren’t requiring masks when students return to the classroom.
The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 11,366 cases on Friday, up from 11,197 cases of the virus Tuesday with a positivity rate of 10.1%. That means more people are being tested and more of those tests are coming back positive than previously, the health department said in its COVID-19 briefing Friday.
The county COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind briefings, was showing 682 active cases Friday, with 17 people hospitalized.
However, the Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge dashboard showed 24 people hospitalized Friday with two of them in the intensive care unit and 163 COVID-19 patients in the virtual hospital.
Also on Friday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported a whopping 6,628 new cases with a daily percent positive rate of 11.6% and 2,483 people hospitalized across the state. The state also reported a total of 13,826 deaths due to COVID-19, up from 13,790 deaths on Wednesday.
With the Drexel Fair starting Monday and the Historic Morganton Festival expected in September, the health department is asking people to stay at home if they don’t feel well or are waiting on COVID-19 test results.
Symptoms of individuals have ranged from runny/stuffy noses, coughing, headaches, upset stomachs, all the way to shortness of breath. Some have also been asymptomatic, meaning they have no symptoms at all.
As for students getting ready to return to the classrooms, Cooper, NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen and State Health Director Dr. Betsey Tilson sent a letter Friday to school boards who have not adopted the state’s Strong Schools NC Public Health Toolkit, which is a set of guidelines for keeping students safe in schools during the pandemic. One of those guidelines is wearing masks.
“The science is clear that children learn better when they attend school in person and the science is also clear that masks reduce COVID infections so we can keep them there,” Cooper said in a release. “The Delta variant is moving fast and I strongly urge school leaders who have made masks optional to reconsider and make them mandatory.”
On July 29, the school board voted to make masks optional when students return to the classroom.
The letter outlines the increasing rates of COVID-19 infection in children and higher numbers of hospitalizations for pediatric patients, as well as how overall cases have increased by more than 50% in the past seven days. The letter also emphasizes that vaccines remain the best weapon to fight the pandemic, but since children under 12 are ineligible they remain vulnerable. It also offers state health leaders help to local school systems and county public health officials to assist with implementation of the toolkit health protections.
The release said the toolkit is aligned with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and American Academy of Pediatrics guidance that mandates masks. It said the guidance became effective July 30 and was adopted by the State Board of Education.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard shows since the first case of the virus was reported on March 24, 2020, there have been 440 children aged zero to 9 years old and 1,100 children between 10 to 19 years old who have contracted the virus.
According to the county health department, this week there were at least 15 cases of the virus in children zero to 19 years old.
Vaccinations against the virus remain low in Burke County, with 37% of the population (33,247 people) fully vaccinated and 40% (36,093 people) partially vaccinated.
But the state said Friday that vaccinations are trending upward. It said last week, overall doses administered for COVID-19 vaccines were up more than 16% and first doses increased more than 30% compared to two weeks prior.
The state vaccination rate is at 58% of the adult population fully vaccinated and 63% partially vaccinated.
The county health department still encourages anyone 12 years old and older to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to prevent community spread. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for those 12 and older, while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for those 18 and older.
The Burke County Health Department says getting a COVID vaccine is quick and easy. If mobility is an issue, call the department at 828-764-9150 and dial “0” to speak with the operator for assistance in learning about the vaccination options that are available.
Visit www.myspot.nc.gov to find locations within Burke County to schedule an appointment, or call the health department for assistance at 828-764-9150 and dial 0 to speak with an operator.
Vaccine locations
Locations in Burke County offering the COVID-19 vaccine include:
- Walmart Pharmacy in the Morganton Heights Shopping Center is offering the Moderna vaccine. Visit walmart.com/covidvaccine or call 828-433-8086. People are asked to bring their insurance card if they have it, but the vaccine is free.
- CVS Pharmacies in Rutherford College (call 828-874-2119) or Morganton (call 828-437-3141) or visit cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.
- Ingles Pharmacy at the store on Carbon City Road in Morganton. Visit ingles-markets.com/pharmacy/pg1/pharmacy-sub/vaccinations.
- Morganton Drug. Visit morgantondrug.com or call 828-433-6353.
- Table Rock Pharmacy. Visit burkecovid.as.me/schedule.php. Those who do not have access to the internet can leave a message at 828-414-8025.
- East Burke Pharmacy. Visit bit.ly/3bPi4cf.
- Walgreens. Visit walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 to make an appointment. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
- Burke Primary Care in Morganton — Call 828-437-4211
- Cannon Pharmacy in Morganton — Call 828-433-5120
- Rock Drug Store in Valdese — Call 828-879-9812
- Drexel Discount Drug in Drexel — Call 828-433-6777
- Good Samaritan Clinic in Morganton — Call 828-212-4185
- High Country Community Health-East Burke in Connelly Spring — Call 828-874-2061
- High Country Community Health-Burke in Morganton — Call 828-608-0800
- Morganton Drug Inc. in Morganton — Call 828-433-6353
- Bio Medical Applications of North Carolina Inc. BMA of Burke County for clients only