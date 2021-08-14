COVID-19 cases continue upward in Burke

Symptoms of individuals have ranged from runny/stuffy noses, coughing, headaches, upset stomachs, all the way to shortness of breath. Some have also been asymptomatic, meaning they have no symptoms at all.

As for students getting ready to return to the classrooms, Cooper, NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen and State Health Director Dr. Betsey Tilson sent a letter Friday to school boards who have not adopted the state’s Strong Schools NC Public Health Toolkit, which is a set of guidelines for keeping students safe in schools during the pandemic. One of those guidelines is wearing masks.

“The science is clear that children learn better when they attend school in person and the science is also clear that masks reduce COVID infections so we can keep them there,” Cooper said in a release. “The Delta variant is moving fast and I strongly urge school leaders who have made masks optional to reconsider and make them mandatory.”

On July 29, the school board voted to make masks optional when students return to the classroom.