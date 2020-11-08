COVID-19 cases continue upward in Burke

Burke County’s COVID-19 total continues to increase, with 35 new cases added since Friday.
The Burke County Health Department reported in its briefing 3,304 total cases on Sunday, up from 3,269 cases on Friday. The department did not release a briefing on Saturday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the department’s daily briefings, showed on Sunday that of the total cases, 2,727 people have recovered from the virus. It also showed that eight people in the county are currently hospitalized and there have been 63 residents die from the virus.
Close contact and community spread continue to be the primary reason for the continued spread of COVID-19 in the county, with close contact appearing to be spiking, according to the dashboard.
The county health department, in its Sunday briefing, said most of Burke’s positive cases are community spread due to all types of gatherings such as Halloween parties, sports activities, other parties, etc. and close contacts such as members of households.
“We are asking residents not to attend gatherings of any kind especially when they are sick,” the briefing said. “We know that everyone wants to get out and go to these activities and return completely to normal but unfortunately those who attend these events whether they know they are sick or not will only spread this infection among those attending the gathering and then within their household/family.”
Health officials also are asking people to get a flu shot.
The health department and state officials are warning that as the holidays are approaching where social gatherings are normally held between family, friends and neighbors, gatherings pose a risk for COVID-19 transmission, along with the flu. This includes private or public gatherings, the department said.
The health department laid out guidelines for residents to follow regarding gatherings to keep the virus at bay.
The health department says folks should not host or attend a gathering if:
- You have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
- You are waiting on test results.
- You are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.
- You have been told by the health department to quarantine or isolate.
- You may have been exposed to someone with the virus.
The health department said no gatherings can exceed the current limits within the Governor’s Executive Order of 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors. Outdoor activities are always preferred over indoor since being in the wind and air can help reduce the spread of this virus, it said.
Those who plan to have a small gathering regardless of the recommendations should make sure that people wear their face coverings while inside and that everyone physically distances themselves more than 6 feet away from others, the health department said.
The health department received social gathering guidance and will be posting the complete packet on its Facebook page and COVID-19 webpage.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,094 new cases on Sunday for a total number of cases of 293,339 throughout the state with a daily percent positive rate of 6.2%. The department reported a total of 4,607 deaths from the virus, and 1,147 people currently hospitalized in the state.
For those struggling to pay rent or utilities, the Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions (HOPE) program will provide rent and utility assistance to low- and moderate-income renters that have fallen behind because of COVID-19. The HOPE program will provide up to six months of rent or utility assistance.
To apply online, visit www.nc211.org/hope. To apply by phone, call 2-1-1 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and choose either English or Spanish.
To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing at the Burke County Health Department, call 828-764-9150. The health department also reminded residents to make sure they give the name on their birth certificate and their address so that positive test results are correctly attributed to the county.
For questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.