COVID-19 cases continue upward in Burke

Burke County’s COVID-19 total continues to increase, with 35 new cases added since Friday.

The Burke County Health Department reported in its briefing 3,304 total cases on Sunday, up from 3,269 cases on Friday. The department did not release a briefing on Saturday.

The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the department’s daily briefings, showed on Sunday that of the total cases, 2,727 people have recovered from the virus. It also showed that eight people in the county are currently hospitalized and there have been 63 residents die from the virus.

Close contact and community spread continue to be the primary reason for the continued spread of COVID-19 in the county, with close contact appearing to be spiking, according to the dashboard.

The county health department, in its Sunday briefing, said most of Burke’s positive cases are community spread due to all types of gatherings such as Halloween parties, sports activities, other parties, etc. and close contacts such as members of households.