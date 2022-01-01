COVID-19 cases explode Thursday and Friday

NCDHHS said anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 or has been exposed to the virus should get tested as soon as possible. To find a testing site, visit ncdhhs.gov/GetTested.

In addition to urging people to get vaccinated, the health department recommends people wear a face covering in areas of high transmission, saying proper hand washing, along with covering sneezes and coughs, can go a long way.

Multiple pharmacies throughout Burke County are administering vaccines, as well as the county health department.

Vaccination is now open to everyone 5 and older. Visit myspot.nc.gov to find a location. Call 828-764-9150 to schedule an appointment with the health department.

The health department said the FDA authorized, and the CDC has now recommended, booster vaccines for 16- and 17-year-olds to help strengthen and extend protection against COVID-19.

The health department said teens who have received the Pfizer series are now eligible to get their booster dose six months after their second shot. They are only eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 booster, and parental consent is required, it said.