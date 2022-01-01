COVID-19 cases explode Thursday and Friday

While North Carolina saw its COVID-19 cases skyrocket on Wednesday, cases exploded again on Thursday and Friday.
And Burke County saw its active virus cases rise to 515 by Thursday evening, up from 339 active cases on Tuesday, according to the county virus dashboard.
UNC Health Blue Ridge reported having 14 COVID-19 patients, with all but one unvaccinated, and six of them in the intensive care unit on Thursday. The health care system’s virtual hospital had 176 patients Thursday, up from 109 patients on Wednesday.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 18,572 new cases Thursday, the highest one-day number of COVID-19 cases, for a daily percent positive rate of 22% and 2,258 people hospitalized.
On Friday, the state saw even more new cases at 19,174 for a daily percent positive rate of 22.9% and 2,387 people hospitalized.
The state also reported a total of 19,399 deaths on Thursday and 19,426 on Friday.
The omicron variant of the virus is expected to cause the greatest surge in COVID-19 infections to date in the coming months, the NCDHHS said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and NCDHHS are urging people to get vaccinated with an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) as soon as possible and to get a booster as soon as they are eligible to help prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death.
NCDHHS said anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 or has been exposed to the virus should get tested as soon as possible. To find a testing site, visit ncdhhs.gov/GetTested.
In addition to urging people to get vaccinated, the health department recommends people wear a face covering in areas of high transmission, saying proper hand washing, along with covering sneezes and coughs, can go a long way.
Multiple pharmacies throughout Burke County are administering vaccines, as well as the county health department.
Vaccination is now open to everyone 5 and older. Visit myspot.nc.gov to find a location. Call 828-764-9150 to schedule an appointment with the health department.
The health department said the FDA authorized, and the CDC has now recommended, booster vaccines for 16- and 17-year-olds to help strengthen and extend protection against COVID-19.
The health department said teens who have received the Pfizer series are now eligible to get their booster dose six months after their second shot. They are only eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 booster, and parental consent is required, it said.
Those looking to get a booster shot must bring their vaccination card. If a person has lost their vaccination card, the health department must be able to verify their vaccination status with the state’s system.
The county health department said regular testing schedules will resume on Monday.
For general questions about COVID-19, call the Burke County Public Information line at 828-764-9150 or visit the COVID-19 webpage at burkenc.org/COVID-19.