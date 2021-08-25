COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations going up in Burke

The number of COVID-19 cases are rapidly rising in Burke County with more than 100 being added to the total Wednesday.
The county added 114 new cases on Wednesday with 12,194 total cases reported, according to a briefing from the Burke County Health Department. That’s up from a total of 12,080 cases reported on Tuesday.
Of the total cases, approximately 982 are active, according to the briefing.
“Currently, we are seeing a spike of cases in the 0-19 age group as well as the 30-49-year-old group,” the health department briefing said. “There are many contributing factors as to why this is.”
The health department said that, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website, only 4% of children 12-17 are fully vaccinated in Burke County, 6% of 18-24-year-olds are fully vaccinated, and 25% of 25-49-year-olds are fully vaccinated.
“Low vaccination rates, people not remaining at home when they are sick, and the lack of proper face coverings are contributing to this increase,” the briefing said. “If you or someone in your household is sick please stay home, even if you assume it is just allergy related. We highly encourage you to wear a face covering regardless of your vaccination status when in areas of potential high transmission. Lastly, consider getting vaccinated.”
And the number of COVID-19 patients ending up the intensive care unit has continued upward in Burke County.
The Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge dashboard showed 38 COVID patients in the hospital on Wednesday, with 31 of them being unvaccinated. It also reported that of the 38 patients, 16 of them were in the intensive care unit, with 15 of them unvaccinated. The hospital had 10 patients in the intensive care unit on Tuesday.
The health care system also reported 258 patients in the COVID-19 virtual hospital.
Burke County's positivity rate is at 11.43%, according to the health department.
New cases of the virus also continue to increase across the state.
NCDHHS reported 6,130 new virus cases on Wednesday, with a daily percent positive rate of 13.5%, and 3,503 people in the hospital. The state reported a total of 14,212 deaths due to COVID-19 Wednesday, up from 14,152 total deaths on Tuesday.
The Historic Morganton Festival Weekends is set to kick-off Friday and continue each weekend through Sept. 11.
In its Tuesday release, the county health department asked people to stay vigilant about washing their hands, practicing social distancing, avoiding touching their faces and wearing a mask.
They said while a mask mandate is not in place, it is effective.
“Wearing a mask regardless of your vaccination status has proven to be effective in cutting back on the transmission of COVID and other viral illnesses,” the department said in its press releases.
The health department also continues to recommend everyone who is eligible get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Of Burke County’s total population, 41% (36,958 residents) have been at least partially vaccinated, and 37% (33,912 residents) have been fully vaccinated.
The county health department has doses of the Moderna vaccine, and some doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while supplies last, the Tuesday release said.
Booster shots already are available for those who are immunocompromised and have received either of the mRNA vaccines offered by Pfizer and Moderna. The third dose must be received at least 28 days after the second dose, the county health department said.
Anyone who is moderately to severely immunocompromised and is looking to get a third dose of the Moderna vaccine can call the county health department at 828-764-9150 to schedule an appointment. Those who need another dose of the Pfizer vaccine can call Blue Ridge Urgent Care at 828-580-3278.
The health department also is helping those who are homebound get vaccinated. Call the health department at 828-764-9150 and dial 0 to speak with an operator with questions about COVID-19 or getting vaccinated.
Vaccine locations
Locations in Burke County offering the COVID-19 vaccine include:
- Walmart Pharmacy in the Morganton Heights Shopping Center is offering the Moderna vaccine. Visit walmart.com/covidvaccine or call 828-433-8086. People are asked to bring their insurance card if they have it, but the vaccine is free.
- CVS Pharmacies in Rutherford College (call 828-874-2119) or Morganton (call 828-437-3141) or visit cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.
- Ingles Pharmacy at the store on Carbon City Road in Morganton. Visit ingles-markets.com/pharmacy/pg1/pharmacy-sub/vaccinations.
- Morganton Drug. Visit morgantondrug.com or call 828-433-6353.
- Table Rock Pharmacy. Visit burkecovid.as.me/schedule.php. Those who do not have access to the internet can leave a message at 828-414-8025.
- East Burke Pharmacy. Visit bit.ly/3bPi4cf.
- Walgreens. Visit walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 to make an appointment. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
- Burke Primary Care in Morganton — Call 828-437-4211.
- Cannon Pharmacy in Morganton — Call 828-433-5120.
- Rock Drug Store in Valdese — Call 828-879-9812.
- Drexel Discount Drug in Drexel — Call 828-433-6777.
- Good Samaritan Clinic in Morganton — Call 828-212-4185.
- High Country Community Health-East Burke in Connelly Spring — Call 828-874-2061.
- High Country Community Health-Burke in Morganton — Call 828-608-0800.
- Morganton Drug Inc. in Morganton — Call 828-433-6353.
- Bio Medical Applications of North Carolina Inc. BMA of Burke County for clients only.