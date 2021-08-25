COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations going up in Burke

“Wearing a mask regardless of your vaccination status has proven to be effective in cutting back on the transmission of COVID and other viral illnesses,” the department said in its press releases.

The health department also continues to recommend everyone who is eligible get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Of Burke County’s total population, 41% (36,958 residents) have been at least partially vaccinated, and 37% (33,912 residents) have been fully vaccinated.

The county health department has doses of the Moderna vaccine, and some doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while supplies last, the Tuesday release said.

Booster shots already are available for those who are immunocompromised and have received either of the mRNA vaccines offered by Pfizer and Moderna. The third dose must be received at least 28 days after the second dose, the county health department said.

Anyone who is moderately to severely immunocompromised and is looking to get a third dose of the Moderna vaccine can call the county health department at 828-764-9150 to schedule an appointment. Those who need another dose of the Pfizer vaccine can call Blue Ridge Urgent Care at 828-580-3278.