COVID-19 cases in Burke skyrocket

More than 900 cases of COVID-19 were added to Burke County’s total this week and the surge is affecting the local hospital.
The Burke County Health Department reported that 930 new cases of the virus were added between Monday and Friday, bringing the active cases to 2,353. The county’s positivity rate is at 25.13%, it reported. The death toll from the virus in Burke County stands at 286 people.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 35,395 virus cases on Friday and a daily percent positive rate of 34.3% in the state. It also reported 4,867 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 Friday and 85 new deaths for a death toll from the virus of 20,193 people, up from 20,108 deaths on Thursday.
UNC Health Blue Ridge reported Friday it had 44 COVID-19 patients - 17 vaccinated - with three of those patients in the intensive care unit - one vaccinated. It also has 188 people in its COVID-19 virtual hospital.
NCDHHS said Friday that the highly contagious Omicron variant is sending record numbers of people to hospitals, straining hospital capacity. Due to the surge, the state said it is requesting federal support for the Charlotte region to help alleviate capacity constraints.
"We continue to monitor hospital capacity and staffing needs and have requested resources, including additional nurses from FEMA," said Gov. Roy Cooper. "We appreciate previous federal support and will keep working to make sure that people get the medical care they need."
The state said North Carolina set daily records of hospitalizations throughout January, reaching another high Thursday with 4,741 people hospitalized. Overall, hospitalizations increased 23% for the week ending Jan. 17, as compared to the week prior.
Carol Ervin, executive director of nursing for UNC Health Blue Ridge, told WSOC-TV, news partner of The News Herald, the surge in COVID-19 cases in Burke County is impacting the hospital and its staff.
“Each day … each shift every morning when we come in there’s probably anywhere between four to five to six to seven of them (COVID-19 patients) waiting on bed placement in the emergency room. We can’t get them placed fast enough," Ervin said.
“As COVID has struck the community, it has also impacted our staffing. We have multiple people out every day that have tested positive or are actually sick with COVID and because of that are having to stay out of work for extended periods of time. That has probably been the most crippling part of this whole thing.”
The Burke County Health Department said in a release that beginning Monday, for the next four weeks, the state will be conducting COVID-19 testing at the health department.
The department, located at 700 E. Parker Road, Morganton, said a large tent on the left-side of the parking lot is where testing will take place. Parking spaces will be designated specifically for those who are coming to get tested, the department release said.
It said appointments are not required, and testing is on a first-come, first-served basis. PCR tests will be the only tests administered and results will be given in two days or less.
“This is a large-scale testing event; your patience is greatly appreciated. If the testing location is scheduled to change we will give advance notice,” the release said.
The health department also is asking the community to help slow the spread of the virus in the county.
“As we have seen, the Omicron variant is very contagious,” the department said. “You can help in several different ways: getting your COVID vaccine and booster dose, if eligible, wearing a face covering that covers your nose and mouth to help protect you and others, staying 6 feet apart from others who do not live with you, avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces, washing hands with soap and water, and using hand sanitizer if soap and water aren’t available.”
The Burke County Health Department said it will be following the most recent guidance provided from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Dec. 27 for quarantining and isolating. The guidance says:
If you are unvaccinated and have been exposed to COVID-19:
- Stay home for five days only if no symptoms develop. After that continue to wear a mask around others for an additional five days.
- Get a COVID-19 test five days after your last exposure.
If you are fully vaccinated but have not received your booster and are exposed to COVID-19:
- Stay home for five days. After that continue to wear a mask around others for five additional days.
- If you can’t quarantine you must wear a mask for 10 days.
- Get a COVID-19 test five days after your last exposure, if possible.
- If symptoms develop, you should immediately quarantine until a negative test confirms your symptoms are not related to COVID-19.
If you are fully vaccinated plus boosted and you are exposed to COVID-19:
- You do not have to quarantine but wear a mask properly for the next 10 days.
- Get a COVID-19 test five days after your last exposure date, if possible.
- If symptoms occur, you should immediately quarantine until a negative test confirms your symptoms are not related to COVID-19.
If you test positive for COVID-19 regardless of your vaccination status:
- Stay home for five days.
- If you have no symptoms or your symptoms are resolving after five days, you can leave your house.
- Continue to wear a mask around others for five additional days.
For more information, contact the Burke County Health Department at 828-764-9150.