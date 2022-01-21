COVID-19 cases in Burke skyrocket

The state said North Carolina set daily records of hospitalizations throughout January, reaching another high Thursday with 4,741 people hospitalized. Overall, hospitalizations increased 23% for the week ending Jan. 17, as compared to the week prior.

Carol Ervin, executive director of nursing for UNC Health Blue Ridge, told WSOC-TV, news partner of The News Herald, the surge in COVID-19 cases in Burke County is impacting the hospital and its staff.

“Each day … each shift every morning when we come in there’s probably anywhere between four to five to six to seven of them (COVID-19 patients) waiting on bed placement in the emergency room. We can’t get them placed fast enough," Ervin said.

“As COVID has struck the community, it has also impacted our staffing. We have multiple people out every day that have tested positive or are actually sick with COVID and because of that are having to stay out of work for extended periods of time. That has probably been the most crippling part of this whole thing.”

The Burke County Health Department said in a release that beginning Monday, for the next four weeks, the state will be conducting COVID-19 testing at the health department.