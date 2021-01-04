COVID-19 cases increase by 75 Sunday

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Phase 1a allows vaccine administrators to vaccinate health care workers who are caring for patients with COVID-19, those working directly in areas where patients with COVID-19 receive care, those who perform procedures on patients with COVID-19 and those who handle the bodies of people who have died from the virus.

Phase 1b will be split up into three groups, divided by the following:

Group 1: People 75-years-old and older.

Group 2: Patient-facing direct health care workers who weren’t vaccinated in Phase 1a, and essential front line workers older than 50-years-old.

Group 3: All other patient-facing direct health care workers not vaccinated in Phase 1a and essential front line workers of any age.

Lisa Moore, public information officer for the county health department, confirmed that the department has only received 200 doses of the vaccine so far.

“There is no need to continue calling the health department to ask about vaccine or to make an appointment,” the announcement said. “We will be pushing out information about the next group of vaccinations as soon as Phase 1A is finished and we receive additional vaccine.”