COVID-19 cases increase by 75 Sunday

Cases of COVID-19 in Burke County grew by 75 Sunday.
Those new cases brought the county’s total number of COVID-19 cases up to 6,551, according to a Sunday media briefing from the Burke County Health Department.
Monday’s media briefing was not released by The News Herald’s press time.
Of the total cases, 1,242 remain active, according to the county’s online COVID-19 dashboard.
There were 26 people hospitalized with COVID-19 at Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge at 5 a.m. Monday, according to the hospital’s own virus dashboard. Five of those people were in the intensive care unit.
Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise across the state, with North Carolina reporting 5,187 new cases Monday to bring the total number of cases in the state up to 570,111, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
After a record breaking weekend for COVID-19 key metrics, the state continued that trend by breaking its daily percent positive record. It reported at 16.5% daily percent positive rate Monday.
The Burke County Health Department said Monday that it will release information on Phase 1b of the COVID-19 vaccination plan as soon as it can.
For now, though, the department still is working through Phase 1a vaccinations, and has received a limited amount of the vaccine, according to a public service announcement from the health department.
Phase 1a allows vaccine administrators to vaccinate health care workers who are caring for patients with COVID-19, those working directly in areas where patients with COVID-19 receive care, those who perform procedures on patients with COVID-19 and those who handle the bodies of people who have died from the virus.
Phase 1b will be split up into three groups, divided by the following:
Group 1: People 75-years-old and older.
Group 2: Patient-facing direct health care workers who weren’t vaccinated in Phase 1a, and essential front line workers older than 50-years-old.
Group 3: All other patient-facing direct health care workers not vaccinated in Phase 1a and essential front line workers of any age.
Lisa Moore, public information officer for the county health department, confirmed that the department has only received 200 doses of the vaccine so far.
“There is no need to continue calling the health department to ask about vaccine or to make an appointment,” the announcement said. “We will be pushing out information about the next group of vaccinations as soon as Phase 1A is finished and we receive additional vaccine.”
As a reminder, face coverings still are mandatory any time someone is gathering indoors with people who do not live with them, per an order from Gov. Roy Cooper.
The modified stay-at-home order remains in effect and requires people to stay home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Gathering limits restrict indoor gatherings to no more than 10 people and outdoor gatherings to no more than 50 people. At any gathering, people must maintain 6 feet of distance between each other.
For local questions about COVID-19, call 828-764-9150. The line is answered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If a call is made after hours, on the weekends or on holidays, the caller should leave a message and the call will be returned.
