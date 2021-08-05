COVID-19 cases quickly rising in Burke

Cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations from the virus continue to increase rapidly in Burke County.
The county saw another 86 new cases added to its total in one day and 19 people were hospitalized on Thursday, according to health department and hospital COVID-19 dashboards.
The Burke County virus dashboard showed 487 active cases Thursday, up from 401 active cases on Wednesday.
The Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge COVID-19 dashboard reported the virus positivity rate in the county is now at 10.6 %, which is far higher than it was less than a month ago.
On July 14, the health care system reported a positivity rate of 1.2%. It also reported 124 active cases in the county, three COVID-19 patients in the hospital and 16 COVID patients in its virtual hospital.
On Thursday, of the 19 patients in the hospital, four were in the intensive care unit and 91 COVID patients were in the virtual hospital.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Burke County for the week of July 29 through Wednesday with a high level of community transmission, which is the highest level possible.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 4,331 new cases for a daily percent positive rate of 10.4% on Thursday. It reported 1,651 in the hospital across the state and a total of 13,724 deaths from the virus, which is up by 24 additional deaths since Wednesday.
On Wednesday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said the sharp rise in COVID cases is being driven by the unvaccinated.
State and local health officials say getting more people to get vaccinated is the way to slow down transmission of the virus.
Burke County has a low vaccination rate against the virus, with 36% of the population (32,988 people) fully vaccinated and 39% (35,399 people) partially vaccinated, according to figures from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
The county health department still encourages anyone 12 years old and older to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to prevent community spread. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for those 12 and older, while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for those 18 and older.
Visit www.myspot.nc.gov to find locations within Burke County to schedule an appointment, or call the health department for assistance at 828-764-9150 and dial 0 to speak with an operator.
Vaccine locations
Locations in Burke County offering the COVID-19 vaccine include:
Walmart Pharmacy in the Morganton Heights Shopping Center is offering the Moderna vaccine. Visit walmart.com/covidvaccine or call 828-433-8086. People are asked to bring their insurance card if they have it, but the vaccine is free.
CVS Pharmacies in Rutherford College (call 828-874-2119) or Morganton (call 828-437-3141) or visit cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.
Ingles Pharmacy at the store on Carbon City Road in Morganton. Visit ingles-markets.com/pharmacy/pg1/pharmacy-sub/vaccinations.
Morganton Drug. Visit morgantondrug.com or call 828-433-6353.
Table Rock Pharmacy. Visit burkecovid.as.me/schedule.php. Those who do not have access to the internet can leave a message at 828-414-8025.
East Burke Pharmacy. Visit bit.ly/3bPi4cf.
Walgreens. Visit walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 to make an appointment. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
Burke Primary Care in Morganton — Call 828-437-4211
Cannon Pharmacy in Morganton — Call 828-433-5120
Rock Drug Store in Valdese — Call 828-879-9812
Drexel Discount Drug in Drexel — Call 828-433-6777
Good Samaritan Clinic in Morganton — Call 828-212-4185
High Country Community Health-East Burke in Connelly Spring — Call 828-874-2061
High Country Community Health-Burke in Morganton — Call 828-608-0800
Morganton Drug, Inc. in Morganton — Call 828-433-6353
Bio Medical Applications of North Carolina Inc. BMA of Burke County for clients only