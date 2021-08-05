COVID-19 cases quickly rising in Burke

Cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations from the virus continue to increase rapidly in Burke County.

The county saw another 86 new cases added to its total in one day and 19 people were hospitalized on Thursday, according to health department and hospital COVID-19 dashboards.

The Burke County virus dashboard showed 487 active cases Thursday, up from 401 active cases on Wednesday.

The Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge COVID-19 dashboard reported the virus positivity rate in the county is now at 10.6 %, which is far higher than it was less than a month ago.

On July 14, the health care system reported a positivity rate of 1.2%. It also reported 124 active cases in the county, three COVID-19 patients in the hospital and 16 COVID patients in its virtual hospital.

On Thursday, of the 19 patients in the hospital, four were in the intensive care unit and 91 COVID patients were in the virtual hospital.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Burke County for the week of July 29 through Wednesday with a high level of community transmission, which is the highest level possible.