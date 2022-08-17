COVID-19 cases rise in Burke

While COVID-19 is still in Burke County, the state and county have now ended their states of emergency due to the virus.

Gov. Roy Cooper ended the North Carolina’s State of Emergency Monday. The state said with vaccines, treatments and other tools to combat COVID-19 widely available, and with new legislation now providing the requested flexibility to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and health care providers to continue to respond, the state is poised to continue comprehensive pandemic response without the need for the state of emergency.

“COVID-19 is still with us, and North Carolinians now have multiple ways to manage the virus, so it doesn’t manage us,” NCDHHS Secretary Kody H. Kinsley said in a release. “NCDHHS will remain focused on COVID-19 trends and data and ensuring we stay prepared.”

Burke County Board of Commissioner Chairman Scott Mulwee also terminated the county’s state of emergency on Monday, saying he has determined a state of emergency no longer exists in the county or its towns and city due to the virus. The county declared a state of emergency due to COVID-19 on March 20, 2020. The first case of the virus was reported on March 24, 2020.

So far, the virus has claimed 362 lives in Burke County, up from 359 deaths as of Aug. 11, according to the Burke County Health Department.

Chae Moore, public information officer for the health department, said two those deaths happened in June and one in mid-July. The three people were in the 70s and 80s, she said.

The health department reported 182 active cases on Wednesday, up from 119 active cases on Aug. 11, for a cumulative total of 28,618 cases in the county since the first case. Health officials have said that with more people taking at-home tests for the virus, the exact total number of cases is hard to pinpoint.

UNC Health Blue Ridge reported 14 COVID-19 patients in its hospital, with one of those patients in the intensive care unit.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Burke County is still has a high community level of COVID-19. At that level, the CDC recommends people wear a mask indoors in public, get tested if they have symptoms and stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. It says people with symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask.

The dominant variant of COVID-19 in the U.S. currently is the BA.5 variant.