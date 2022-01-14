COVID-19 claims 7 more lives in Burke

COVID-19 has claimed seven more lives in Burke County and more than 1,000 new cases were added between Monday and Friday.
And five more county schools were reported with clusters.
The Burke County Health Department reported the seven deaths on Friday, bringing the county’s death toll from the virus to 286 residents.
The department said the seven people were in their 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s and all were hospitalized prior to dying from COVID-related complications.
“These deaths are an unfortunate reminder that our fight against this virus is ongoing,” said Burke County Health Director Danny Scalise. “My deepest sympathies go out to the families who have lost someone to this disease.”
The health department is asking that people who have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to the virus to get tested, regardless of their vaccination status. For those who are quarantining or isolating, it is important to stay home for the recommended duration, the department said in a release on Friday.
“Please stay at home when sick with any COVID-like symptoms and not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of spreading COVID-19 and other infections,” the release said.
The health department also reported that Burke County added 1,011 new cases from Monday to Friday. It reported 2,160 active cases in the county with a 24.18% positivity rate.
The number of people hospitalized in Burke County also increased by Friday.
UNC Health Blue Ridge reported it has 32 COVID-19 patients on Friday, with 25 of those unvaccinated, and five of those patients are in the intensive care unit - four unvaccinated. It said two of its COVID patients, both unvaccinated, are on ventilators.
The health care system reported 27 people hospitalized on Thursday.
The health care system reported 355 patients in its COVID-19 virtual hospital on Friday, up from 335 patients on Thursday.
Statewide, 35,759 new cases of the virus were reported on Friday with a daily percent positive rate of 31.6% and 4,381 people hospitalized, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. The state also reported 53 new deaths from the virus for a total of 19,903 so far, up from 19,850 deaths on Thursday.
Impact in schools, facilities
The surge of COVID-19 in Burke County has also caused schools to be shut down and clusters have been reported this week, with clusters reported at four schools on Friday and eight schools on Thursday.
On Friday, Burke County Public Schools reported clusters at Glen Alpine and Mountain View elementary schools, Liberty Middle, Freedom and Draughn high schools.
Burke County Public Schools reported clusters of COVID-19 at East Burke, Walter Johnson and Table Rock middle schools, Ray Childers, Hildebran and Oak Hill elementary schools and East Burke High School. North Liberty School also was added to the list of schools with clusters on Thursday.
Clusters also were reported at Forest Hill Elementary, Heritage Middle and Patton High schools on Wednesday.
North Liberty School and Drexel Elementary School were forced to close this week at least through the middle of next week due to the virus. Monday is the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, and Tuesday is a teacher work day, the school system said.
After making masks voluntary for several months, the Burke County Board of Education voted 4-2 on Monday to make masks mandatory for at least two weeks.
And the virus is in the local prison and several long-term living facilities as well.
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety reports there are 26 active cases at Foothills Correctional Institution in Morganton.
Vaccines and CDC guidance
As for vaccinations against the virus, Burke County remains at 47% of the population 5 years old and older who are fully vaccinated and 50% of the population who have had at least one dose of a vaccine, according to NCDHHS.
Statewide, 70% of the adult population are fully vaccinated against the virus and 74% of the population have had at least one dose, according to NCDHHS.
The Burke County Health Department said it will be following the most recent guidance provided from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Dec. 27 for quarantining and isolating. The guidance says:
If you are unvaccinated and have been exposed to COVID-19:
• Stay home for five days only if no symptoms develop. After that continue to wear a mask around others for an additional five days.
• Get a COVID-19 test five days after your last exposure.
If you are fully vaccinated but have not received your booster and are exposed to COVID-19:
• Stay home for five days. After that continue to wear a mask around others for five additional days.
• If you can’t quarantine you must wear a mask for 10 days.
• Get a COVID-19 test five days after your last exposure, if possible.
• If symptoms develop, you should immediately quarantine until a negative test confirms your symptoms are not related to COVID-19.
If you are fully vaccinated plus boosted and you are exposed to COVID-19:
• You do not have to quarantine but wear a mask properly for the next 10 days.
• Get a COVID-19 test five days after your last exposure date, if possible.
• If symptoms occur, you should immediately quarantine until a negative test confirms your symptoms are not related to COVID-19.
If you test positive for COVID-19 regardless of your vaccination status:
• Stay home for five days.
• If you have no symptoms or your symptoms are resolving after five days, you can leave your house.
• Continue to wear a mask around others for five additional days.
The health department offers COVID-19 vaccines from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Fridays. Appointments can be made by calling 828-764-9150 or visit www.myspot.nc.gov and find locations within Burke and surrounding counties to schedule an appointment.