COVID-19 claims another Burke resident

COVID-19 has claimed another resident in Burke County ahead of Christmas.
The Burke County Health Department reported Tuesday that it was notified of the death of the resident in their 60s, bringing the county’s death toll from the virus to 277.
The resident was hospitalized due to the virus and died from COVID-19-related complications, the health department said in a briefing.
“The passing of another Burke County resident due to COVID-19 is not the announcement we wanted to make the week of Christmas,” county Health Director Danny Scalise said. “Our heartfelt sympathies go out to the family and friends of this individual. To the individuals who have recently received a COVID vaccine, whether it was your first, second or booster dose we thank you for willingness to help keep our community safe.”
The health department is asking people to stay at home when sick with any COVID-19-like symptoms and not visit family, friends or events to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections.
Local, state and national health officials have continued to urge people to get vaccinated against the virus to prevent more deaths.
The omicron variant of the virus has made its way into North Carolina and is now the dominant strain in the U.S., accounting for 73% of new infections last week, federal health officials said Monday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention numbers showed nearly a six-fold increase in omicron’s share of infections in only one week, the Associated Press reported.
In much of the country, it’s even higher. Omicron is responsible for an estimated 90% or more of new infections in the New York area, the Southeast, the industrial Midwest and the Pacific Northwest. The national rate suggests that more than 650,000 omicron infections occurred in the U.S. last week.
On Tuesday, the president of the American Medical Association Dr. Gerald E. Harmon issued a statement as the omicron variant continues to spread.
“As cases of COVID-19 sharply increase due to the Omicron variant, the nation’s health care system and capacity to deliver care is once again being put under stress. The Biden Administration’s announcement (Tuesday) to deploy additional medical personnel to COVID-burdened hospitals and stand-up new mass vaccination sites across the country will help alleviate some of the burden on the nation’s already overwhelmed health care workforce,” Harmon said in the statement.
“Physicians and health care professionals throughout the country and around the world continue to see the heartbreaking and deadly toll this virus is having on patients, especially the unvaccinated. We strongly urge every eligible individual who has not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19 to get vaccinated immediately. The Omicron variant is highly contagious and the unvaccinated remain most at risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death if infected. We also encourage everyone to get their booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as they are eligible as data suggests that a booster dose provides greater protection against the new variant. In addition to getting vaccinated, we must each continue taking the evidence-based public health precautions, such as physical distancing and wearing face masks, that we know work to help stop the spread of COVID-19.”
Virus cases have been increasing in Burke County and the state.
Burke County added 65 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the total active cases up to 252 on Monday.
UNC Health Blue Ridge reported Tuesday that it had 11 COVID-19 patients, with one vaccinated patient in the intensive care unit. The health care system’s COVID-19 virtual hospital had 88 patients.
The state reported 2,894 new cases Tuesday with a daily percent positive rate of 10.3% and 1,682 people hospitalized. The state has reported a total of 19,183 deaths due to the virus.
Vaccination is now open to everyone 5 and older. Visit myspot.nc.gov to find a location.
First, second, third and booster doses are available for Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are administered at the health department. Call 828-764-9150 to schedule an appointment, or find more vaccine locations at myspot.nc.gov. Multiple pharmacies in Burke County also administer the vaccine.
Those looking to get a booster shot must bring their vaccination card. If a person has lost their vaccination card, the health department must be able to verify their vaccination status with the state’s system.
The Burke County Health Department has been sending out COVID-19 updates on Monday and Friday. However, the department said it will not be sending out a briefing on Christmas Eve. Its next update will be Dec. 27.
For general questions about COVID-19, call the Burke County Public Information line at 828-764-9150 or visit the COVID-19 webpage at burkenc.org/COVID-19.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.