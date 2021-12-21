COVID-19 claims another Burke resident

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention numbers showed nearly a six-fold increase in omicron’s share of infections in only one week, the Associated Press reported.

In much of the country, it’s even higher. Omicron is responsible for an estimated 90% or more of new infections in the New York area, the Southeast, the industrial Midwest and the Pacific Northwest. The national rate suggests that more than 650,000 omicron infections occurred in the U.S. last week.

On Tuesday, the president of the American Medical Association Dr. Gerald E. Harmon issued a statement as the omicron variant continues to spread.

“As cases of COVID-19 sharply increase due to the Omicron variant, the nation’s health care system and capacity to deliver care is once again being put under stress. The Biden Administration’s announcement (Tuesday) to deploy additional medical personnel to COVID-burdened hospitals and stand-up new mass vaccination sites across the country will help alleviate some of the burden on the nation’s already overwhelmed health care workforce,” Harmon said in the statement.