COVID-19 claims another life in Burke; 107 new active cases added since Friday

The state has reported a total of 13,679 deaths due to the virus, an increase of 44 deaths from Friday's total of 13,635.

The Burke County Health Department said as case numbers rise, it is important to get the vaccine as soon as you are eligible to help prevent any further spikes of the virus within the community.

In Burke County, 36% of the population (32,952) is fully vaccinated and 39% (35,257) is partially vaccinated, according to figures from NCDHHS.

NCDHHS says 58% of the state’s adult population is fully vaccinated and 61% is partially vaccinated.

Walmart and Disney recently announced that they will require their employees be vaccinated by October. They join a growing number of businesses who are making vaccines mandatory for employees.

In a release July 30, Walmart said it will increase its vaccine incentive for associates from $75 to $150. It said associates who already received the $75 incentive will receive $75 more on their Aug. 19 paychecks. This incentive program will remain in place until Oct. 4. This includes new associates on their first day in these roles at Walmart, even if they were vaccinated months ago, the release said. The company also will provide up to three days paid leave for any adverse reactions to the vaccine, the release said.