COVID-19 claims another life in Burke; 107 new active cases added since Friday

COVID-19 has claimed the life of another Burke County resident.
And the county has added at least 107 new active cases of the virus since Friday.
The Burke County Health Department reported the 171st death Tuesday from the virus.
The department said the person was in their 50s and had been hospitalized because of the virus but ended up dying.
“I am sad to learn of this one-hundred seventy-first death. My sympathy goes out to the family," said Burke County Health Director Danny Scalise.
“Please stay at home when sick with any COVID-like symptoms and not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections,” the health department said in a release Tuesday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard showed 400 active cases Tuesday, up from 293 active cases on Friday. It also showed 14 people hospitalized on Tuesday.
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge reported 16 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with one of those in the intensive care unit. The system’s COVID-19 virtual hospital had 72 patients enrolled on Tuesday, according to hospital officials.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,188 new cases in the state with a daily percent positive rate of 10.8% and 1,465 people hospitalized due to the virus Tuesday.
The state has reported a total of 13,679 deaths due to the virus, an increase of 44 deaths from Friday's total of 13,635.
The Burke County Health Department said as case numbers rise, it is important to get the vaccine as soon as you are eligible to help prevent any further spikes of the virus within the community.
In Burke County, 36% of the population (32,952) is fully vaccinated and 39% (35,257) is partially vaccinated, according to figures from NCDHHS.
NCDHHS says 58% of the state’s adult population is fully vaccinated and 61% is partially vaccinated.
Walmart and Disney recently announced that they will require their employees be vaccinated by October. They join a growing number of businesses who are making vaccines mandatory for employees.
In a release July 30, Walmart said it will increase its vaccine incentive for associates from $75 to $150. It said associates who already received the $75 incentive will receive $75 more on their Aug. 19 paychecks. This incentive program will remain in place until Oct. 4. This includes new associates on their first day in these roles at Walmart, even if they were vaccinated months ago, the release said. The company also will provide up to three days paid leave for any adverse reactions to the vaccine, the release said.
All associates, unless they have an approved exception, will be required to be vaccinated by Oct. 4, it said.
The county health department still encourages anyone 12 years old and older to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to prevent community spread. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for those 12 and older, while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for those 18 and older.
Visit www.myspot.nc.gov to find locations within Burke County to schedule an appointment, or call the health department for assistance at 828-764-9150 and dial 0 to speak with an operator.
