COVID-19 claims four Burke lives

COVID-19 has claimed four more Burke County residents and the county added more than 300 new cases over the weekend.
The Burke County Health Department reported the four deaths on Monday, bringing the death toll in the county from the virus to 290.
The individuals were in their 60s, 70s and 80s and all of them were hospitalized prior to dying from COVID-related complications, the department said in a release on Monday.
“My sympathies go out to the loved ones of these four individuals, and I know that everyone working to slow the spread of this virus shares that sentiment. It can be discouraging to hear of these COVID-related deaths as we work our way out of this pandemic, but things are heading in the right direction,” said Danny Scalise, director of the health department. “The science tells us that booster doses are where we need to redirect our attention towards for the time being. If you are eligible for your booster, let us get you an appointment scheduled to come into the health department.
“The Omicron variant is extremely contagious. For most individuals, COVID-19 will cause only a mild illness for those vaccinated. However, for some the outcome can be fatal. Let’s continue do everything in our ability to help ourselves and others stay healthy during this winter season.”
The department said people who are symptomatic or have been exposed to COVID-19 should get tested, regardless of vaccination status. For those who are quarantining or isolating, it’s important they stay home for the recommended duration, the department said.
“Please stay at home when sick with any COVID like symptoms and not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of spreading COVID-19 and other infections,” the department said in its release.
The department also reported 332 new virus cases since Friday and 1,998 active cases with a 32.85% positivity rate on Monday.
UNC Health Blue Ridge reported Monday that it had 35 COVID-19 patients — 23 unvaccinated — with four of them in the intensive care unit — three unvaccinated. The health care system also reported 155 patients in its COVID-19 virtual hospital.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 18,452 new cases on Monday with a 37.8% daily percent positive rate and 4,896 people hospitalized throughout the state.
NCDHHS said delays in laboratories reporting tests on the state may occur as laboratories are processing unprecedented numbers of COVID-19 tests.
The state also reported 96 new deaths for a total of 20,289 deaths by Monday, up from 20,193 total deaths on Friday.
Testing
As for testing for the virus locally, the state will be conducting COVID-19 testing at the health department for the next four weeks. The testing will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The state started the mass testing clinic on Monday.
The department, located at 700 E. Parker Road, Morganton, said a large tent on the left-side of the parking lot is where testing will take place. Parking spaces will be designated specifically for those who are coming to get tested, the department release said. And school or work notices will be provided upon request, the department said.
It said appointments are not required, and testing is on a first-come, first-served basis. PCR tests will be the only tests administered and results will be given in two days or less.
“This is a large-scale testing event; your patience is greatly appreciated. If the testing location is scheduled to change we will give advance notice,” the release said.
The health department is encouraging people to get a COVID vaccine and booster dose, if eligible, wear a face covering that covers the nose and mouth, stay 6 feet apart from others who do not live with you, avoid crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces, wash hands with soap and water, and use hand sanitizer if soap and water aren’t available to help curb the spread of the virus.
CDC guidance
The Burke County Health Department said it will be following the most recent guidance provided from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Dec. 27 for quarantining and isolating. The guidance says:
If you are unvaccinated and have been exposed to COVID-19:
Stay home for five days only if no symptoms develop. After that continue to wear a mask around others for an additional five days.
Get a COVID-19 test five days after your last exposure.
If you are fully vaccinated but have not received your booster and are exposed to COVID-19:
Stay home for five days. After that continue to wear a mask around others for five additional days.
If you can’t quarantine you must wear a mask for 10 days.
Get a COVID-19 test five days after your last exposure, if possible.
If symptoms develop, you should immediately quarantine until a negative test confirms your symptoms are not related to COVID-19.
If you are fully vaccinated plus boosted and you are exposed to COVID-19:
You do not have to quarantine but wear a mask properly for the next 10 days.
Get a COVID-19 test five days after your last exposure date, if possible.
If symptoms occur, you should immediately quarantine until a negative test confirms your symptoms are not related to COVID-19.
If you test positive for COVID-19 regardless of your vaccination status:
Stay home for five days.
If you have no symptoms or your symptoms are resolving after five days, you can leave your house.
Continue to wear a mask around others for five additional days.
For more information, contact the Burke County Health Department at 828-764-9150.