COVID-19 claims four Burke lives

“My sympathies go out to the loved ones of these four individuals, and I know that everyone working to slow the spread of this virus shares that sentiment. It can be discouraging to hear of these COVID-related deaths as we work our way out of this pandemic, but things are heading in the right direction,” said Danny Scalise, director of the health department. “The science tells us that booster doses are where we need to redirect our attention towards for the time being. If you are eligible for your booster, let us get you an appointment scheduled to come into the health department.