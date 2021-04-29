COVID-19 claims life of 30-something in Burke

COVID-19 has claimed the life of someone in their 30s in Burke County.
And the state is expanding eligibility for food assistance benefits to help some college students.
The Burke County Health Department said Thursday it was notified of the 155th COVID-19-related death in the county.
The department said it was a person in their 30s who had been hospitalized but later died from COVID-19 medical complications.
“We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this individual,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “Getting vaccinated is only one tool to use against this virus but it is still very important to keep up the preventive measures with the 3 W’s to help slow the spread of this virus.
“We are encouraging as many residents as possible to consider taking the safe and effective vaccines available to help prevent any further spikes of the virus within our community. We are still asking residents to please stay at home when they are sick with any symptoms and not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections.”
Health and state officials have said COVID-19 vaccines are key to getting things back to normal. The vaccines are free and now available at multiple locations in Burke County.
Vaccine locations
Anyone interested in getting a COVID-19 vaccine can check myspot.nc.gov to find locations within Burke and surrounding counties that are offering appointments. Those without a computer can call the county health department at 828-764-9150 and dial 0 to speak with the operator.
Places in Burke County offering vaccines include:
- Walmart Pharmacy in the Morganton Heights Shopping Center is offering the Moderna vaccine and will offer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine once it is re-released to the public. Visit walmart.com/covidvaccine or call 828-433-8086. People are asked to bring their insurance card if they have it, but the vaccine is free.
- CVS Pharmacies in Rutherford College (828-874-2119); Morganton (828-437-3141); or online at cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.
- Ingles Pharmacy at the store on Carbon City Road in Morganton also is offering the vaccine. To make an appointment, visit ingles-markets.com/pharmacy/pg1/pharmacy-sub/vaccinations.
- Morganton Drug is offering vaccines by calling 828-433-6353; or visit www.morgantondrug.com.
- Table Rock Pharmacy is offering the COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments can be made online at burkecovid.as.me/schedule.php. Those who do not have access to the internet can leave a message at 828-414-8025.
- East Burke Pharmacy is accepting vaccination appointments at bit.ly/3bPi4cf.
- Walgreens also is vaccinating members of the public, and appointments can be scheduled at walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
- Burke Primary Care in Morganton — Phone number is 828-437-4211
- Cannon Pharmacy in Morganton — Phone number is 828-433-5120
- Rock Drug Store in Valdese — Phone number is 828-879-9812
- Drexel Discount Drug in Drexel — Phone number is 828-433-6777
- Good Samaritan Clinic in Morganton — Phone number is 828-212-4185
- High Country Community Health-East Burke in Connelly Spring — Phone number is 828-874-2061
- High Country Community Health — Burke in Morganton—Phone number is 828-608-0800
- Morganton Drug, Inc. in Morganton — Phone number is 828-433-6353
- Bio Medical Applications of North Carolina Inc. BMA of Burke County for clients only
Food assistance for college students
The state will further ease COVID-19 restrictions Friday, with increases in mass gathering capacity indoors to 100 people and outdoors to 200 people.
Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday said he anticipates lifting other restrictions on June 1.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday it is expanding eligibility for food assistance benefits to help college students who are struggling to purchase food and stay in school during the pandemic.
NCDHHS said some college students in the state are now eligible to receive assistance through the Food and Nutrition Services program under this temporary change of benefits approved by the federal government, which is expected to run through June 30, according to the department.
To be eligible, students must have filed a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and have documentation of an estimated family contribution of $0 on their federal student aid determination or eligibility for work study. The Department of Education has started its own direct outreach through email to inform college students about the temporary changes to the work requirement exemptions for the FNS program, NCDHHS said.
Eligible students who have applied for FNS benefits will receive an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card, similar to a debit card, that can be used to purchase food at a grocery store, farmers markets or online through Amazon, Walmart, Aldi, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Food Lion, Carli C’s and Publix, the department said.
To determine if they are eligible and apply for food assistance, students can visit online at https://bit.ly/2QJAW4P.
For general questions about COVID-19, contact the Burke County Public Information line at 828-764- 9150 or visit the COVID-19 webpage at www.burkenc.org/COVID-19.