COVID-19 claims life of person in their 40s

COVID-19 has claimed the life of someone in their 40s in Burke County.
The Burke County Health Department reported the death Thursday. The death is the 162nd death in the county due to the virus.
The health department said the person was not hospitalized but later died from COVID-19 medical complications.
“It is with a heavy heart that we have to report another COVID death. We extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of this individual,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “Getting vaccinated is only one tool to use against this virus but it is still very important to keep up the preventive measures with the 3 W’s to help slow the spread of this virus. We still encourage as many residents as possible to consider taking the safe and effective vaccines available to help prevent any further spikes of the virus within our community.”
The health department continues to ask people who are sick with COVID-19 or any infections to stay at home to prevent passing it to others.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard showed on Thursday there were nine people hospitalized with the virus. Of those nine patients, one was in the intensive care unit, according to the Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge dashboard. The hospital dashboard showed 20 people also were in the health care system’s COVID-19 virtual hospital.
The county dashboard reported 245 currently active cases of the virus.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,187 new cases of the virus on Thursday, and 793 people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The state has reported a total of 12,950 deaths from the virus.
Health officials are still encouraging people to get vaccinated against the virus.
As of Thursday, the state reported 47.2% of the state’s adult population are fully vaccinated, while 52% have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Burke County’s vaccination percentages are about half of the state’s.
As of Thursday, 27.4% of the county’s adult population (24,774 people) are fully vaccinated, while 28.9% of the population (26,135 people) have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
Vaccines
Locations in Burke County offering the COVID-19 vaccine include:
- Walmart Pharmacy in the Morganton Heights Shopping Center is offering the Moderna vaccine and will offer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine once it is re-released to the public. Visit walmart.com/covidvaccine or call 828-433-8086. People are asked to bring their insurance card if they have it, but the vaccine is free.
- CVS Pharmacies in Rutherford College (828-874-2119); Morganton (828-437-3141); or online at cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.
- Ingles Pharmacy at the store on Carbon City Road in Morganton also is offering the vaccine. To make an appointment, visit ingles-markets.com/pharmacy/pg1/pharmacy-sub/vaccinations.
- Morganton Drug is offering vaccines by calling 828-433-6353. morgantondrug.com.
- Table Rock Pharmacy is offering the COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments can be made online at burkecovid.as.me/schedule.php. Those who do not have access to the internet can leave a message at 828-414-8025.
- East Burke Pharmacy is accepting vaccination appointments at bit.ly/3bPi4cf.
- Walgreens also is vaccinating members of the public, and appointments can be scheduled at walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
- Burke Primary Care in Morganton — Phone number is 828-437-4211
- Cannon Pharmacy in Morganton — Phone number is 828-433-5120
- Rock Drug Store in Valdese — Phone number is 828-879-9812
- Drexel Discount Drug in Drexel — Phone number is 828-433-6777
- Good Samaritan Clinic in Morganton — Phone number is 828-212-4185
- High Country Community Health-East Burke in Connelly Spring — Phone number is 828-874-2061
- High Country Community Health — Burke in Morganton—Phone number is 828-608-0800
- Morganton Drug, Inc. in Morganton — Phone number is 828-433-6353
- Bio Medical Applications of North Carolina Inc. BMA of Burke County for clients only
To schedule an appointment for a COVID vaccine, go to myspot.nc.gov and find locations within Burke and surrounding counties. Those who have trouble with scheduling or who do not have access to a computer, contact the Burke County Health Department at 828-764-9150 and dial “0” to speak with the operator for assistance.
Anyone with questions about COVID-19 can call 828-764-9150. The line is answered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. If a call is made after hours, on the weekends or on holidays, the caller should leave a message and the call will be returned.