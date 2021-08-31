COVID-19 claims the life of 28-year-old McDowell County firefighter

WINSTON-SALEM – A 28-year-old McDowell County firefighter died Tuesday morning from COVID-19.
Garrett Presnell was a firefighter with the town of Black Mountain and worked part time at North Cove, Pleasant Gardens and Old Fort fire departments, according to a post from the McDowell Fire & Rescue Association Facebook page. He died after spending days hospitalized in Winston-Salem with the virus, according to Facebook posts from his family members.
“Garrett displayed honor, valor, and pride in his work throughout his years of service to our community,” said a post on the association’s Facebook page. “He lived a life of dedication to his family and community. His leadership and caring heart will be greatly missed.”
Presnell, president of the association, was also a member of Buncombe County Task Force 2 Urban Search and Rescue, and also volunteered as a lieutenant at Sugar Hill-Montford Cove Fire Department. The Task Force had participated in storm damage rescue operations after Tropical Storm Fred ransacked western North Carolina in mid-August, according to a Tuesday report from the Asheville Citizen Times.
The Citizen Times reported that Buncombe County Commissioners Chair Brownie Newman said in a special meeting that morning that Presnell died in the line of duty.
“Garrett passionately advocated to bring the best of resources and education to McDowell County fire departments, and we will be forever grateful,” the post on the McDowell Fire & Rescue Association’s Facebook page said.
Black Mountain Fire Department had honored Presnell as member of the paid company of the year in Black Mountain in March 2019, according to another Citizen Times report.
“Whether he was on or off the clock, Garrett brought the same level of excellence and care to those he served,” the post said.
Presnell left behind a wife, Kelsey, their unborn daughter, Kora, his brother, Corey, and his mother, Sherie, according to the post. The association asked for prayers for the Presnell family.
Garrett’s brother posted Monday afternoon on Facebook that Presnell’s condition had declined that morning.
A bass tournament is set for Monday from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Black Bear Landing at Lake James, according to a Facebook post. The entry fee for the tournament is $75, and $25 of each entry will go to Presnell’s wife, the post said.
Contact Chad Blackwelder at 828-442-0850 for more information about the bass tournament.
Firefighters around Burke County lined bridges over Interstate 40 while Presnell’s body was taken back to McDowell County.
Morganton Department of Public Safety Capt. Israel Gibson was one of those firefighters, stationed on the Enola Road bridge over I-40 at Exit 104.
“The fire service has a brotherhood like no other in the service world we all provide in,” Gibson said. “We’re just honoring him, the sacrifice that he made, his career … it affects everybody in this brotherhood and the service that we all serve in. We’re just honoring him and the sacrifice he made for his country, his community, his family, and our prayers go out to his family.”
COVID-19 has taken a toll on emergency services, and a big piece of that is the mental toll it has taken, Gibson said.
“There are so many different variables that it affects, which is yourself, your family, along with trying to make sure that we maintain service for the community that we’re paid to serve,” Gibson said. “Because every one of us out here in service, it’s a calling, and it is a mental strain to stay positive, but that’s what we do. On people’s worst days, we’re at our best.”
MDPS Maj. Ryan Lander explained that Tuesday’s show of support is one of the ways emergency services officials show their support to a fallen brother.
“He gave the ultimate sacrifice,” Lander said. “Here at Morganton Public Safety, thankfully, that hasn’t occurred (because of COVID), however we have people that have gone out, and every time they go out or are exposed, it’s a minimum of 10 days and they come back when they are healthy enough to come back, so it becomes a staffing issue at that point.
“It’s just a sober reminder of how precious life is, and to take advantage of it and live each day to the fullest.”
Funeral arrangements for Presnell have not yet been announced. It was unclear at press time whether he was vaccinated against COVID-19.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.