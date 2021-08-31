COVID-19 claims the life of 28-year-old McDowell County firefighter

COVID-19 has taken a toll on emergency services, and a big piece of that is the mental toll it has taken, Gibson said.

“There are so many different variables that it affects, which is yourself, your family, along with trying to make sure that we maintain service for the community that we’re paid to serve,” Gibson said. “Because every one of us out here in service, it’s a calling, and it is a mental strain to stay positive, but that’s what we do. On people’s worst days, we’re at our best.”

MDPS Maj. Ryan Lander explained that Tuesday’s show of support is one of the ways emergency services officials show their support to a fallen brother.

“He gave the ultimate sacrifice,” Lander said. “Here at Morganton Public Safety, thankfully, that hasn’t occurred (because of COVID), however we have people that have gone out, and every time they go out or are exposed, it’s a minimum of 10 days and they come back when they are healthy enough to come back, so it becomes a staffing issue at that point.

“It’s just a sober reminder of how precious life is, and to take advantage of it and live each day to the fullest.”

Funeral arrangements for Presnell have not yet been announced. It was unclear at press time whether he was vaccinated against COVID-19.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

