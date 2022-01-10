COVID-19 closes another school in Burke

COVID-19 has shut down another school in Burke County for at least a week.

Burke County Public Schools announced that it is closing North Liberty School in Morganton through Tuesday, Jan. 18. The announcement was made on Monday.

The decision to close North Liberty is due to more than 50% of staff and students being out because of COVID-19 cases and quarantines, according to a release from the school system.

The school has 64 students on campus and about 36 instructional staff, said Cheryl Shuffler, public information officer for the school system.

A message sent out to North Liberty parents said the school is hoping to resume classes on Wednesday, Jan. 19. In the message, Shuffler said parents will be updated if the date of return to classes changes.

Shuffler said just as with Hallyburton Academy, available North Liberty staff may be reassigned to cover staffing shortages at other schools.

On Friday, the school system closed Hallyburton Academy due to COVID-19 cases. School officials hope classes will resume at Hallyburton on Thursday.