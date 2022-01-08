COVID-19 forces Burke school to close

The release said the school system will continue to monitor the cases of COVID and exposures at each school and will handle each one on a case-by-case basis.

As for lunch options next week for Hallyburton students, any Hallyburton Academy student who would like to receive meals next week can call the cafeteria at Patton High School at 828-433-3133 by 8 a.m. on Monday morning and leave a message with the names of the students for whom they will be picking up meals, according to the release.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The students will receive three breakfasts and three lunches. Pick up will be from 3-4 p.m. on Monday, the release said.

With virus cases rising in the county, they also have been rising in the school system.

During the week after Thanksgiving, the school system saw 37 positive cases of COVID-19. The following week positive cases dropped to 20 but then steadily started rising again until the week after Christmas.

The week of Dec. 27 through Jan. 2, the school system saw 121 positive virus cases, with 45 of those in the elementary schools, 32 in the middle schools and 41 in the high schools, according to figures from Burke County Public Schools.