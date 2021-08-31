COVID-19 hospitalizations go up in Burke

“This event is a great opportunity for anyone who is needing a first, second or third dose,” the health department said in its briefing Monday. “Come out and grab a bite to eat and get your vaccine before or after your meal!”

Anyone who is moderately to severely immunocompromised and is looking to get a third dose of the Moderna vaccine can call the county health department at 828-764-9150 to schedule an appointment. Those who need another dose of the Pfizer vaccine can call Blue Ridge Urgent Care at 828-580-3278.

The health department also is helping those who are homebound get vaccinated. Call the health department at 828-764-9150 and dial 0 to speak with an operator with questions about COVID-19 or getting vaccinated.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported outbreaks at the following facilities in Burke County on Tuesday:

College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Rutherford College has a total of 17 cases, with six cases in staff members and 11 cases in residents, NCDHHS reported.

J. Iverson Riddle Development Center in Morganton remains at 10 cases in staff members but no cases among residents so far.