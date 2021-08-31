COVID-19 hospitalizations go up in Burke

The number of active cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations increased on Tuesday, with the number of patients in the intensive care unit increasing to 16.
Of those 16 ICU patients in Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge, 15 are unvaccinated, according to the hospital’s COVID-19 dashboard. Nine patients are on ventilators, it said.
The Burke County Health Department didn’t send out an update on Tuesday but the county COVID-19 dashboard, which typically lags a day behind, showed active cases at 1,250 — up from 1,178 active cases on Monday.
The CHSBR dashboard showed 44 COVID patients in the hospital on Tuesday, with 39 of them unvaccinated. The health care system’s virtual hospital saw a total of 277 patients Tuesday, up from 243 patients Monday.
Health care officials are urging people to get vaccinated against the virus.
The vaccination rate in Burke County remains low, with 38% of the population (34,653 people) fully vaccinated and 42% (38,068 people) partially vaccinated, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
The county health department will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 5-7 p.m. on Friday at Fonta Flora Brewery, located at 317 N. Green St., Morganton. The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines all will be available at the clinic.
“This event is a great opportunity for anyone who is needing a first, second or third dose,” the health department said in its briefing Monday. “Come out and grab a bite to eat and get your vaccine before or after your meal!”
Anyone who is moderately to severely immunocompromised and is looking to get a third dose of the Moderna vaccine can call the county health department at 828-764-9150 to schedule an appointment. Those who need another dose of the Pfizer vaccine can call Blue Ridge Urgent Care at 828-580-3278.
The health department also is helping those who are homebound get vaccinated. Call the health department at 828-764-9150 and dial 0 to speak with an operator with questions about COVID-19 or getting vaccinated.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported outbreaks at the following facilities in Burke County on Tuesday:
College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Rutherford College has a total of 17 cases, with six cases in staff members and 11 cases in residents, NCDHHS reported.
J. Iverson Riddle Development Center in Morganton remains at 10 cases in staff members but no cases among residents so far.
Cambridge House in Hildebran, which last week was reported three cases among staff, but no cases among residents, showed five cases among residents and no cases among staff on Tuesday.
Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation in Morganton reported five total cases, with two cases in residents and three staff members infected.
Statewide, 5,351 new cases were reported Tuesday, with 3,612 people hospitalized and 14,468 total deaths reported, according to NCDHHS. That gave the state a 14.6% positivity rate.
Vaccine locations
Other locations in Burke County offering the COVID-19 vaccine include:
Walmart Pharmacy in the Morganton Heights Shopping Center is offering the Moderna vaccine. Visit walmart.com/covidvaccine or call 828-433-8086. People are asked to bring their insurance card if they have it, but the vaccine is free.
CVS Pharmacies in Rutherford College (call 828-874-2119) or Morganton (call 828-437-3141) or visit cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.
Ingles Pharmacy at the store on Carbon City Road in Morganton. Visit ingles-markets.com/pharmacy/pg1/pharmacy-sub/vaccinations.
Morganton Drug. Visit morgantondrug.com or call 828-433-6353.
Table Rock Pharmacy. Visit tablerockrx.com to make an appointment. Those who do not have access to the internet can call 828-438-3855. Walk-ins also are being accepted.
East Burke Pharmacy. Visit bit.ly/3bPi4cf.
Walgreens. Visit walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 to make an appointment. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
Burke Primary Care in Morganton — Call 828-437-4211.
Cannon Pharmacy in Morganton — Call 828-433-5120.
Rock Drug Store in Valdese — Call 828-879-9812.
Drexel Discount Drug in Drexel — Call 828-433-6777.
Good Samaritan Clinic in Morganton — Call 828-212-4185.
High Country Community Health-East Burke in Connelly Spring — Call 828-874-2061.
High Country Community Health-Burke in Morganton — Call 828-608-0800.
Morganton Drug Inc. in Morganton — Call 828-433-6353.
Bio Medical Applications of North Carolina Inc. BMA of Burke County for clients only.