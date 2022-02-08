COVID-19 hospitalizations in Burke increase Tuesday

With COVID-19 cases still high in Burke County, the state has extended its testing clinic here until mid-March.

The Burke County Health Department said the state’s COVID-19 mass-testing clinic will continue in the health department parking lot until at least March 18. The health department is at 700 E. Parker Road, Morganton.

The testing clinic is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and appointments are not required, with testing being on a first-come, first-served basis, the health department said. PCR tests will be the only tests administered at the clinic, and results will be given in two business days.

Burke County added 278 new virus cases between Friday and Monday and 973 active cases for a positivity rate of 23.57%, the health department said. The virus has claimed 300 lives in Burke County since the first case was reported on March 24, 2020.

Hospitalizations in Burke County from the virus were 43 people on Tuesday, up from 39 people on Monday, UNC Health Blue Ridge said. Of those hospitalized, seven were in the intensive care unit — six unvaccinated — and five were on ventilators. Four of the five people on ventilators are unvaccinated.