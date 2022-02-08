COVID-19 hospitalizations in Burke increase Tuesday

With COVID-19 cases still high in Burke County, the state has extended its testing clinic here until mid-March.
The Burke County Health Department said the state’s COVID-19 mass-testing clinic will continue in the health department parking lot until at least March 18. The health department is at 700 E. Parker Road, Morganton.
The testing clinic is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and appointments are not required, with testing being on a first-come, first-served basis, the health department said. PCR tests will be the only tests administered at the clinic, and results will be given in two business days.
Burke County added 278 new virus cases between Friday and Monday and 973 active cases for a positivity rate of 23.57%, the health department said. The virus has claimed 300 lives in Burke County since the first case was reported on March 24, 2020.
Hospitalizations in Burke County from the virus were 43 people on Tuesday, up from 39 people on Monday, UNC Health Blue Ridge said. Of those hospitalized, seven were in the intensive care unit — six unvaccinated — and five were on ventilators. Four of the five people on ventilators are unvaccinated.
UNC Health Blue Ridge also reported 88 people in its COVID-19 virtual hospital.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 4,648 and a daily percent positive rate of 23.4% on Tuesday. It also reported 3,956 people hospitalized and a total of 21,325 deaths.
Local health officials have continued to advise the public to follow the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for quarantining and isolating because of COVID-19. That guidance says:
If you are unvaccinated and have been exposed to COVID-19:
- Stay home for five days only if no symptoms develop. After that continue to wear a mask around others for an additional five days.
- Get a COVID-19 test five days after your last exposure.
If you are fully vaccinated but have not received your booster and are exposed to COVID-19:
- Stay home for five days. After that continue to wear a mask around others for five additional days.
- If you can’t quarantine you must wear a mask for 10 days.
- Get a COVID-19 test five days after your last exposure, if possible.
- If symptoms develop, you should immediately quarantine until a negative test confirms your symptoms are not related to COVID-19.
If you are fully vaccinated plus boosted and you are exposed to COVID-19:
- You do not have to quarantine but wear a mask properly for the next 10 days.
- Get a COVID-19 test five days after your last exposure date, if possible.
- If symptoms occur, you should immediately quarantine until a negative test confirms your symptoms are not related to COVID-19.
If you test positive for COVID-19 regardless of your vaccination status:
- Stay home for five days.
- If you have no symptoms or your symptoms are resolving after five days, you can leave your house.
- Continue to wear a mask around others for five additional days.
For general questions about COVID-19, call the Burke County Health Department public information line at 828-764-9150 or visit the COVID-19 webpage at burkenc.org/COVID-19.