COVID-19 hospitalizations up in Burke

Hospitalizations in Burke County increased over the New Year’s holiday.

It was unknown how many new cases the county saw over the long weekend. The News Herald did not receive an update from the Burke County Health Department by press deadline on Monday.

UNC Health Blue Ridge reported 22 COVID-19 patients - five vaccinated - with five of them in the intensive care unit - one vaccinated - on Monday. That is up from 14 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Thursday.

The health care system said it also has 210 patients in its COVID-19 virtual hospital on Monday, up from 176 patients on Thursday.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 12,989 new virus cases with a daily percent positive rate of 27.4% and 2,722 hospitalized in the state on Monday. The state has reported a total of 19,457 deaths since the virus entered North Carolina, up from 19,426 total deaths on Friday.