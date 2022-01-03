COVID-19 hospitalizations up in Burke

Hospitalizations in Burke County increased over the New Year’s holiday.
It was unknown how many new cases the county saw over the long weekend. The News Herald did not receive an update from the Burke County Health Department by press deadline on Monday.
UNC Health Blue Ridge reported 22 COVID-19 patients - five vaccinated - with five of them in the intensive care unit - one vaccinated - on Monday. That is up from 14 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Thursday.
The health care system said it also has 210 patients in its COVID-19 virtual hospital on Monday, up from 176 patients on Thursday.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 12,989 new virus cases with a daily percent positive rate of 27.4% and 2,722 hospitalized in the state on Monday. The state has reported a total of 19,457 deaths since the virus entered North Carolina, up from 19,426 total deaths on Friday.
The omicron variant of the virus is expected to cause the greatest surge in COVID-19 infections to date in the coming months, NCDHHS has said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and NCDHHS are urging people to get vaccinated with an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) as soon as possible and to get a booster as soon as they are eligible to help prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death.
NCDHHS said anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 or has been exposed to the virus should get tested as soon as possible. To find a testing site, visit ncdhhs.gov/GetTested.
In addition to urging people to get vaccinated, the health department recommends people wear a face covering in areas of high transmission, saying proper hand washing, along with covering sneezes and coughs, can go a long way.
Multiple pharmacies throughout Burke County are administering vaccines, as well as the county health department.
Vaccination is now open to everyone 5 years old and older. Visit myspot.nc.gov to find a location. Call 828-764-9150 to schedule an appointment with the health department.
The FDA has authorized, and the CDC has now recommended, booster vaccines for 16- and 17-year-olds to help strengthen and extend protection against COVID-19.
The health department said teens who have received the Pfizer series are now eligible to get their booster dose six months after their second shot. They are only eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 booster, and parental consent is required, it has said.
Those looking to get a booster shot must bring their vaccination card. If a person has lost their vaccination card, the health department must be able to verify their vaccination status with the state’s system.
Regular testing resumed at the county health department on Monday.
For general questions about COVID-19, call the Burke County Public Information line at 828-764-9150 or visit the COVID-19 webpage at burkenc.org/COVID-19.