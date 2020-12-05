COVID-19 infects some judges in 25th district

Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, he wasn’t holding court that week but worked in his office.

“It’s a reminder to all of us, at home, at your place of employment, you’ve got to be careful and try to follow the best precautions that you can,” Ervin said.

Ervin said court continues to be impacted by the virus. He said cases have had to be continued and the virus limits how efficient they can be because they have to control the number of people in a courtroom at any one time. It also affects lawyers’ ability to prepare for cases because it impairs their ability to have meetings and they are having to do things virtually.

“It continues to cause lots of strains in the system,” Ervin said.

It’s unclear at this point how the operating instructions of court may change due to the state Supreme Court chief justice race that is still up in the air, he said.

Ervin isn’t the only judge in the district to be infected.

District Court Judge Clifton Smith posted on his Facebook page on Tuesday night that he has COVID-19.