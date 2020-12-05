COVID-19 infects some judges in 25th district

COVID-19 first infected courthouse employees and then it infected some in the district attorney’s office and now it has infected judges in the 25th judicial district.
Three judges in the district have been infected with the virus.
Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Robert Ervin is one of those judges who was infected with COVID-19 recently.
Ervin told The News Herald on Friday that his case has been relatively mild. He said he has been doing pretty well, with his first symptom of the virus having been a cough. He never lost his sense of taste or smell, which is one of the common first signs of COVID-19, according to health officials.
But Ervin said with everything he has read about the virus, symptoms are extremely variable.
He initially thought he had his typical allergies that affect him this time of year.
But he ended up isolating himself on Thanksgiving in his home from his wife and daughter, who later tested negative. He got a rapid test the next day and it was positive for COVID-19.
While his symptoms have been relatively mild, the virus can be stressful, Ervin said.
There is stress that comes with contracting an illness that can end up being anything from asymptomatic to fatal, he said.
Ervin said he’s aware of two lawyers in the area who have died from COVID-19, someone in his church has died from it, and he even had a relative die from the virus. He’s also known others who have been hospitalized because of it.
“So it’s for real,” Ervin said of the virus.
There’s also stress from the fear that you could pass it to loved ones, Ervin said. And then how much information to share with elderly relatives who might become upset to know their loved one has contracted the virus is stressful, he said. Even how to get groceries becomes an issue, Ervin said.
Because he has done little outside of work and his immediate family members tested negative for the virus, Ervin suspects he contracted it holding court in Caldwell County.
Mask requirements have been enforced at the courthouse in Lenoir but that doesn’t give a guarantee, Ervin said. He has worn a mask except when he needs to be heard and his facial expressions need to be seen in court, and then he has worn a face shield, Ervin said.
“And the reality is COVID is a tricky illness when it is possible for people to start shedding or expelling the virus in their breath without either ever having any symptoms or before they develop symptoms,” Ervin said. “And that makes it a real challenge for all of us, given that apparent reality.”
Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, he wasn’t holding court that week but worked in his office.
“It’s a reminder to all of us, at home, at your place of employment, you’ve got to be careful and try to follow the best precautions that you can,” Ervin said.
Ervin said court continues to be impacted by the virus. He said cases have had to be continued and the virus limits how efficient they can be because they have to control the number of people in a courtroom at any one time. It also affects lawyers’ ability to prepare for cases because it impairs their ability to have meetings and they are having to do things virtually.
“It continues to cause lots of strains in the system,” Ervin said.
It’s unclear at this point how the operating instructions of court may change due to the state Supreme Court chief justice race that is still up in the air, he said.
Ervin isn’t the only judge in the district to be infected.
District Court Judge Clifton Smith posted on his Facebook page on Tuesday night that he has COVID-19.
“I have maintained social distancing as much as possible, worn a mask when within 6 feet of others, and notified those I feel were within 6 feet of me for more than 15 minutes,” Smith wrote. “I am alerting you to determine whether you feel that you need be tested or quarantine. Based on what I am told, my quarantine period should be through the end of this week. I am doing well with minimal symptoms (primarily - slight temperature and cough).”
The News Herald tried to reach out to another district court judge who multiple sources have confirmed also contracted the virus but was unsuccessful.
