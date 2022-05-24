COVID-19 is still around in Burke County

While people seem to have gone back to living their pre-pandemic lives, COVID-19 is still infecting people in Burke County.

Chae Moore, public information officer for the Burke County Health Department, said on Monday the county is currently at 26,231 cumulative cases. That’s up from 25,305 on April 1, the last time the health department sent out an update on cases in the county.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the cumulative cases were up to 26,300, according to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard. It also showed 104 active cases.

Moore said, however, with people having more accessibility to at-home tests, the current and cumulative case numbers are not very accurate.

UNC Health Blue Ridge officials said on Monday the hospital has four COVID-19 patients, with none in the intensive care unit, and 33 patients in its virtual hospital.

Moore said the county has had three deaths from COVID-19 occur over the last three weeks.

Moore said over the past month the health department has seen a slight increase in cases but nothing like it was seeing in January and February. Schools also have seen an increase in cases as well, she said. She said people are traveling and visiting with friends and family more and more.

She said many of the people the health department is seeing who are testing positive for the virus have allergy-like symptoms.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says long-term COVID-19 symptoms can include multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C, which can cause inflammation in different parts of the body, as well as coughing, body aches, shortness of breath, headaches, brain fog, difficulty sleeping and more. It may also cause lasting damage to the heart, kidneys or other organs.

Moore said the dominant COVID-19 variant that is still circulating the most is Omicron BA.2, but she added that the health department doesn’t have data that separates positive cases by variant(s).

NCDHHS said last week the most sequenced cases are Omicron BA.2, but there has been an increase in BA.2.12.1 sequenced cases.

The health department recommends that people stay home if they are not feeling well, get tested for COVID early and get a COVID vaccine and/or booster doses.

Moore is reminding people that COVID-19 is not over. While restrictions have relaxed, the health department is asking everyone to keep in mind everything they have learned about the virus over the past 2.5 years.

NCDHHS said last week that children ages 5 to 11 years old can now receive a COVID-19 booster five months after the date of their most recent Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine dose.

During the recent Omicron surge, those who were boosted were seven times less likely to be hospitalized and 21 times less likely to die from COVID-19 compared to those who were unvaccinated, NCDHHS said.

Booster shots are available anywhere COVID-19 vaccines are available and are free regardless of insurance or immigration status. The Pfizer booster is the only brand currently available to children ages 5 to 11. Call ahead to make sure the location you choose has the age-appropriate Pfizer vaccine available, NCDHHS said.

The health department offers Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

For additional information or for answers to questions about the virus, people can call the health department at 828-764-9150.