COVID-19 positive cases drop in Burke

Burke County COVID-19 cases are decreasing but the virus is still in the community.

The county health department reported 56 active cases Friday, down from 129 active cases on Jan. 5.

Also on Friday, UNC Health Blue Ridge reported six people hospitalized due to COVID-19, with one of those patients in the intensive care unit. That is down from 17 patients hospitalized due to the virus on Jan. 5.

The virus has claimed 363 lives in Burke County.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed on Friday the county at a medium level of community spread. Catawba County also was at a medium level of community spread.

The CDC says people living in counties with medium community spread who are at high risk of getting very sick should wear a high-quality mask or respirator when indoors in public. Those who have household or social contact with someone at high risk for getting very sick should consider self-testing to detect infection before contact, and consider wearing a high-quality mask when indoors with them, the CDC says.

The CDC says people with virus symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a high-quality mask or respirator when indoors in public.

And just like the health department, the CDC says people should stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, including recommended booster doses.

Caldwell County is at a high community level of spread, according to the CDC. With a high level of spread, the CDC recommends people to wear a mask indoors in public and on public transportation. It also says people should stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms. Those at high risk for severe illness should consider taking additional precautions, the CDC says.

Alexander County, which is part of the Unifour area, is at low community level spread, according to the CDC.

CDC COVID-19 maps show a large number of counties in the western part of the state at low community levels, while the eastern half of the state is either at a medium or high community level.

The Burke County Health Department offers both flu and COVID-19 vaccines. To make an appointment, call the department at 828-764-9150.