COVID-19 restrictions to relax Friday

Movie theaters and gaming facilities can operate at 50% capacity indoors and 75% capacity outdoors.

Mass gathering limits increased to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors, and restrictions on the late-night sale and service of alcoholic beverages in bars, restaurants and other establishments have been fully lifted.

“We are in a promising place,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen, state secretary of health and human services. “With North Carolina’s COVID-19 key metrics improving and vaccinations increasing, we can responsibly use our dimmer switch approach to easing restrictions guided by science and data.”

The department’s kindergarten through 12th-grade education guidance also saw an update, with the StrongSchoolsNC Toolkit advising schools to return to in-person instruction to the fullest extent possible while following the guidelines in the toolkit, according to the release. The updated guidance lines up with Session Law 2021-4, which bipartisan legislative leaders and Cooper worked on together.

In the toolkit, schools are no longer required to do daily temperature checks and symptom screenings, but safety protocols like masks and cleaning of high traffic areas still are required, the release said.

Free screening testing still is highly encouraged, the release said.

The three W’s — wearing a mask, waiting 6 feet apart and washing hands often — still are urged as state health officials continue to monitor COVID-19 and its variants.