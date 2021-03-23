COVID-19 restrictions to relax Friday

RALEIGH — More COVID-19 restrictions will be relaxed this week about a year after the pandemic shut the world down.
Loosening restrictions came along with 31.7% of North Carolinians 18 and older having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and with COVID-19 key metrics continuing to improve, state officials said Tuesday.
“Our fast and fair vaccine distribution and our sustained progress with the COVID-19 metrics tell us we can move forward with easing restrictions if we do it safely,” said Gov. Roy Cooper in a news release from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
A new executive order signed by Cooper, which will take effect at 5 p.m. Friday and expire at 5 p.m. April 30, opens museums, aquariums, retail businesses, salons, personal care and grooming businesses and tattoo parlors up to 100% capacity with masks and 6-feet social distancing.
Restaurants, breweries, wineries, distilleries, recreation facilities like bowling allies and skating rinks, fitness and physical activity facilities, pools and amusement parks can open up to 75% capacity indoors and 100% capacity outdoors with masks and 6-feet social distancing.
Bars, lounges, night clubs, auditoriums, arenas, live performance venues, sports arenas and fields, and meeting, reception and conference spaces all can open at 50% capacity indoors and outdoors with masks and social distancing.
Movie theaters and gaming facilities can operate at 50% capacity indoors and 75% capacity outdoors.
Mass gathering limits increased to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors, and restrictions on the late-night sale and service of alcoholic beverages in bars, restaurants and other establishments have been fully lifted.
“We are in a promising place,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen, state secretary of health and human services. “With North Carolina’s COVID-19 key metrics improving and vaccinations increasing, we can responsibly use our dimmer switch approach to easing restrictions guided by science and data.”
The department’s kindergarten through 12th-grade education guidance also saw an update, with the StrongSchoolsNC Toolkit advising schools to return to in-person instruction to the fullest extent possible while following the guidelines in the toolkit, according to the release. The updated guidance lines up with Session Law 2021-4, which bipartisan legislative leaders and Cooper worked on together.
In the toolkit, schools are no longer required to do daily temperature checks and symptom screenings, but safety protocols like masks and cleaning of high traffic areas still are required, the release said.
Free screening testing still is highly encouraged, the release said.
The three W’s — wearing a mask, waiting 6 feet apart and washing hands often — still are urged as state health officials continue to monitor COVID-19 and its variants.